Sanjiv Goenka's Team Wins First Title In Debut Season, Manchester Super Giants Win The Hundred

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manchester Super Giants won their maiden Hundred title in 2026.

Tim Seifert powered Super Giants to five-wicket final victory.

This marks franchise's first title under new Super Giants identity.

Victory adds significant trophy to Goenka's global cricket portfolio.

Sanjiv Goenka's Manchester Super Giants have created history by winning their maiden men's Hundred title. The franchise defeated Trent Rockets by five wickets in the 2026 final at Lord's, with Tim Seifert producing a stunning 72 off 38 balls to power the chase.

Manchester Super Giants Win The Hundred

Trent Rockets posted 158/8 after being put into bat, leaving Manchester Super Giants with a target of 159 in the final.

The Manchester franchise made light work of the chase for much of the innings, with New Zealand batter Tim Seifert providing the decisive contribution. He smashed 72 runs from just 38 balls, including seven sixes and four fours.

Seifert's aggressive innings gave Manchester Super Giants the momentum they needed before the side completed the chase with two balls to spare.

Noor Ahmad was also crucial with the ball for Manchester, returning figures of 3/33 as the Rockets were restricted to 158. Sonny Baker added two wickets.

First Trophy For Manchester Super Giants

The title is particularly significant because Manchester Super Giants were competing under their new identity for the first time in The Hundred.

The franchise was formerly known as Manchester Originals before the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group acquired a 70% stake and rebranded the team as Manchester Super Giants. The franchise is part of the wider Super Giants portfolio, which includes Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and Durban's Super Giants in the SA20.

Manchester had previously reached the men's Hundred final in 2022 and 2023 but finished runners-up on both occasions. The 2026 victory therefore marks the first men's Hundred title for the Manchester franchise.

Goenka's Super Giants Finally Get Their Trophy

The victory also adds a major trophy to Goenka's growing cricket portfolio.

Lucknow Super Giants have yet to win the IPL, while Durban's Super Giants have previously reached the SA20 final. The Manchester triumph now gives the Super Giants group a major title in English franchise cricket.

The victory also continues the wider transformation of The Hundred, with several teams taking on new identities after investments from IPL-linked ownership groups. Manchester Super Giants were among the franchises rebranded ahead of the 2026 season.

Manchester's first Hundred title therefore marks more than just a maiden trophy. It completes a remarkable turnaround for a franchise that had previously come close twice and begins the Super Giants era in English cricket with silverware.