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English NewsNewsIndia‘Bar Council Cannot Run A Law College’: Prashant Bhushan Tells Supreme Court

‘Bar Council Cannot Run A Law College’: Prashant Bhushan Tells Supreme Court

Prashant Bhushan told the Supreme Court that a petition is being filed challenging the BCI running a law college while also regulating legal education, citing a conflict of interest.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 10:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Advocate Bhushan challenged BCI's role running a law college.
  • He argued regulators should not also operate institutions.
  • Petition targets BCI's India International University.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Monday told the Supreme Court that a petition challenging the Bar Council of India's (BCI) role in running a law college is being filed, citing a potential conflict between its regulatory and institutional functions.

Bhushan made the submission before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana while the court was hearing a plea filed by EAS Sarma and others challenging the validity of the SHANTI Act, LiveLaw reported.

Bhushan Draws Parallel With Atomic Energy Regulator

Bhushan was addressing the issue of potential conflicts in the functioning of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB). He argued that members of the AERB are appointed on the recommendation of a selection panel constituted by the Atomic Energy Commission, which operates nuclear power plants.

Also Read: Is Fadnavis Leaving Post? Why Maharashtra CM Met PM Modi Amid Delhi Buzz

He contended that such an arrangement undermines the purpose of having an independent regulatory body.

Drawing a parallel with the BCI, Bhushan told the court that the statutory regulator was also running a law college despite having regulatory powers over legal education institutions.

“Today the Bar Council is running a law college. In fact, we are filing a petition regarding that — that the Bar Council cannot run a law college,” Bhushan said.

BCI-Run Law University In Question

Bhushan's remarks appeared to refer to the BCI Trust-run India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) in Goa.

The issue comes amid the BCI's involvement in plans for a National Legal Academy for the compulsory training of lawyers, as proposed by the Supreme Court.

 

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra recently said at an orientation programme at IIULER that the proposed academy would be established at the university.

Justice PS Narasimha, whose bench had directed the BCI to establish the academy, was also present at the event.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What conflict of interest did Prashant Bhushan raise concerning the Bar Council of India?

Bhushan argued that the BCI running a law college while also regulating legal education institutions creates a conflict of interest, undermining its independence.

What specific institution is linked to the Bar Council of India's role as a law college operator?

Bhushan's remarks referred to the BCI Trust-run India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) in Goa.

What is the BCI's plan for the proposed National Legal Academy?

The BCI Chairman stated the proposed National Legal Academy, for compulsory training of lawyers, would be established at the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER).

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 10:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prashant Bhushan BCI SUpreme COurt
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