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English NewsNewsIndiaBJP’s New Team: 51 New Faces, 14 Leaders Retained-Who Made The Cut?

BJP’s New Team: 51 New Faces, 14 Leaders Retained-Who Made The Cut?

The BJP’s new national team marks a major organisational reshuffle, with 51 of 65 members being new faces and 14 leaders retained from the previous team.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP unveiled national team; 51 new members, 14 retained.
  • Major reshuffle impacted vice-presidents, secretaries, organisational roles.
  • Twenty-nine previous members dropped in this organizational change.

BJP has unveiled its new national team, signalling a major organisational reshuffle with a preference for fresh faces. Of the 65 members announced, 51 are new entrants, while only 14 have been retained from the previous team. 29 leaders from the earlier line-up have been dropped. The new structure includes changes across national vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, organisational roles and the media team.

The reshuffle also brings a notable generational contrast, with 73-year-old Vasundhara Raje among the oldest women and 35-year-old Hemang Joshi the youngest member.

14 Names Retained

Five of the 13 announced national vice-presidents have been retained from the previous team. They are Vasundhara Raje, Baijayant Panda, Rekha Verma, Lal Singh Arya and Tariq Mansoor. Lal Singh Arya has been retained, although his organisational responsibility has changed.

The party has named eight national general secretaries, with Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal continuing in their roles. Among the 16 national secretaries, 15 are new appointments and Anil Antony is the only leader retained from the previous team.

Also Read: Nitin Nabin’s New Team Gets Two Muslim Leaders From UP: Tariq Mansoor, Basit Ali

Organisation And Media

All three leaders announced for key organisational positions have been retained. The list includes BL Santosh, Shiv Prakash and Saudan Singh.

The office and other responsibilities have gone to seven leaders, with two familiar faces and five new appointments. Tarun Chugh and Rituraj Sinha have been retained in these roles.

In the media team, Anil Baluni is the retained face. His continuation adds to the limited number of leaders carried forward from the previous national structure.

29 Leaders Dropped

The new national team leaves out 29 members of the previous line-up. Those not retained include leaders who held positions such as national vice-president, general secretary, secretary and treasurer. Several functionaries associated with the party’s organisational fronts, office and media teams have also not found a place in the new structure.

Also Read: BJP Announces New National Team Under Nitin Nabin; Vasundhara Raje, Smriti Irani Get Key Roles

Before You Go

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Chargesheet Says Death Was Suicide

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Nitin Nabin BJP New Tean
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