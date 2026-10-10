Former India Cricketer Stands With Protesting Youth, Calls For Their Support

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is holding a protest in Delhi on Saturday, October 10, against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The proposed gathering at Jantar Mantar has drawn the attention of the Delhi Police, which has not granted permission for the demonstration and is taking measures to prevent an unauthorised gathering.

Amid the developments, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has voiced his views on the issue, stating that peaceful protests are an essential part of a democratic system.

What Did Sanjay Manjrekar Say About Delhi Protest?

Sanjay Manjrekar shared his reaction through a post on his official X account, highlighting the importance of peaceful demonstrations in a democracy.

"Peaceful protest is a democratic activity. As far as I know, India is a democratic country," Manjrekar wrote.

Peaceful protests is a democratic activity. Last time I heard India was a democratic country. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 10, 2026

His post came as the proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar became a subject of public discussion, with differing views emerging over the demonstration and the police response.

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Delhi Police Makes Security Arrangements

The Delhi Police has stepped up security measures around Jantar Mantar and other routes leading to the area. Senior police officers are reportedly monitoring the situation, while authorities are keeping a close watch on possible gathering points.

Traffic diversions were also introduced from 6 AM on Saturday, depending on the situation. The affected locations include the Gol Dak Khana roundabout, Patel Chowk roundabout, the Outer Circle Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road T-point, the Outer Circle Connaught Place-Sansad Marg T-point and the RML Hospital roundabout.

Authorities have also taken measures affecting access to some metro stations as part of the security arrangements. The situation remains under close monitoring as police work to prevent an unauthorised gathering.