Gautam Gambhir Reveals Only Two Permanent Spots In India’s T20I Batting Order

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Coach Gambhir announced T20I batting order, except openers, flexible.

He defended Dube's No. 4 promotion following India's loss.

Gambhir emphasized India's continued commitment to flexible batting strategy.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has revealed a key principle behind the team’s T20I batting approach, declaring that only two positions are fixed while the rest of the line-up remains flexible. His comments came after India’s defeat to West Indies in the second T20I, where Shivam Dube was promoted to No. 4. Gambhir’s remarks underline India’s willingness to shuffle their batting order according to match situations rather than sticking rigidly to designated positions.

Gambhir Explains Why India Keep Their Options Open

Shivam Dube walked in following Ishan Kishan’s dismissal, with Shreyas Iyer coming in later. On this, Gambhir said this during a post-match media interaction:

"I have always said since taking over that in T20 cricket, only the openers are permanent. The rest of the batting order should remain flexible."

The India coach also defended Dube’s promotion, pointing out that the all-rounder has previously been used in the same role, including during ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

"We have used him like this for a long time, including during the World Cup and before it. It is not as though this was a one-off decision today,"

Read More: Shreyas Iyer Blames Two Factors As India Fail To Defend 250 Against West Indies

While Dube could not make a significant contribution in Ranchi, Gambhir insisted that a single unsuccessful outing would not invalidate a strategy that has worked in other matches.

"This is international cricket. Sometimes things go your way, and sometimes they don't. We lost momentum today, but we have also gained a lot of momentum by sending him in at No. 4, where he has taken on the opposition bowlers,"

India Unlikely To Abandon Flexible Batting Approach

Gautam Gambhir reiterated that adaptability would remain central to India’s plans, suggesting that batting positions beyond the opening pair could change depending on the demands of a game.

"More importantly, I think we have always been flexible with our batting order, and we will continue to do that."

India recovered from a middle-order slowdown to post 249/5, thanks to late contributions from Iyer and Tilak Varma.

However, Shai Hope’s unbeaten century powered West Indies to a successful chase, levelling the series 1-1.

Despite the defeat, Gambhir’s comments indicate that India’s flexible batting order remains a deliberate long-term strategy.