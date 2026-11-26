Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammed Shami urged young cricketers to be patient.

He detailed overcoming injuries through dedicated commitment and hard work.

Shami highlighted improved medical and fitness support for athletes.

Mumbai: Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has urged young cricketers to be patient and keep faith in the process, saying success arrives only after a player has gone through the grind that every career demands.

Shami, who retired from Test cricket earlier this month, played through knee pain during the 2015 Men’s ODI World Cup, where India reached the semifinals, before undergoing surgery. After an extended rehab, Shami was back to playing international cricket.

Shami also dealt with minor swelling in his left knee due to increased bowling loads in 2024, when he returned to action after undergoing right Achilles tendon surgery for an injury sustained while playing in India, securing a runners-up finish in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup.

"Everything takes time, and you have to trust the journey. It is important to stay committed, keep working with dedication, and remain loyal to your efforts. Keep putting in the hard work, and one day, you will get your platform," Shami said while attending KDAH APEX (Athlete Performance & Excellence), an annual educational conclave by Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

The right-arm fast bowler, who picked four wickets for Bengal in their recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy group stage games, also spoke about how the support system for sportspersons in the country has changed over the years, with medical and fitness help now far easier to access than before for cricketers.

"The facilities available today have improved a lot, whether it is physiotherapists or training centres. Across India, there are several centres where athletes can reach out for consultation and guidance whenever they face a problem," he added.

Around 200 delegates from across the country took part in the inaugural edition of the two-day gathering titled ‘The Sports Knee Conclave’. The delegates featured orthopaedic and sports orthopaedic surgeons, sports medicine specialists, sports physiotherapists and students.

Apart from Shami, prominent people included Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head – Centre for Sports Medicine, & Director -- Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital, as well as the organising chairman of the conclave, Dr Shreyash Gajjar, Vaibhav Daga, Dr Mihir Dalal, Dr Santosh Shetty and Dharmendra Bhandari.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)