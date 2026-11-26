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Parliament Session Proposed From November 30 To December 2: Kiren Rijiju
The Centre has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene sittings of both Houses of Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said. According to the proposal, the Lok Sabha session is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2026, while the Rajya Sabha session has been proposed for December 2, 2026.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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