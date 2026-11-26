Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Baba Aparajith (32) ended his 102-match first-class cricket career.

Won 2012 U19 World Cup; scored over 5,000 first-class runs.

He now explores T20 opportunities, registered for IPL 2027.

Baba Aparajith, a member of India's 2012 Under-19 World Cup-winning team, has brought his first-class cricket career to an end at the age of 32. The Tamil Nadu-born all-rounder announced his decision through an Instagram post, bringing the curtain down on a red-ball journey that spanned 102 matches and included more than 5,000 runs.

However, this is not necessarily the end of his association with competitive cricket. Aparajith's retirement announcement specifically concerns first-class cricket, while reports indicate that he has registered for the IPL 2027 auction as he looks to explore opportunities in the T20 format.

His final first-class appearance came on January 24, 2026, against Chandigarh while representing Kerala. He had moved to Kerala after spending most of his domestic career with Tamil Nadu.

Baba Aparajith's Emotional Retirement Message

Announcing the decision, Aparajith reflected on the teams he had represented and the people who had contributed to his career.

"I played my last First Class game on 24th January 2026, and with that my First Class career has officially come to an end. Looking back, it has been an amazing journey filled with experiences, challenges, learnings, and friendships that I will cherish for a lifetime," he wrote.

He also acknowledged the teams that gave him opportunities throughout his career, including Tamil Nadu, India Under-19, India A, Kerala, Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant.

"It has been an absolute privilege to represent Tamil Nadu, India Under-19, India A, Kerala, Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, TNPL franchises and my club teams, and to be part of the many teams and dressing rooms that have shaped my journey," Aparajith added.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparajith (@aparajithbaba)

The 32-year-old also thanked the BCCI, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and the Kerala Cricket Association, along with his family, coaches, support staff and teammates.

He made it clear that his connection with the sport would continue, expressing his desire to use the experience gained over the years to contribute to cricket in the future.

From India's U19 World Cup Triumph To CSK's IPL Squad

Aparajith was part of the Indian team that won the 2012 ICC Under-19 World Cup in Australia under Unmukt Chand's captaincy. His all-round performances played an important role in India's title-winning campaign.

He finished the tournament with 171 runs and five wickets, emerging as one of the contributors to India's successful campaign. His performances in the knockout stages, particularly against New Zealand, helped bring him into the spotlight.

His progress also earned him opportunities with IPL franchises. Chennai Super Kings signed him ahead of the 2013 season, and he was subsequently part of the Rising Pune Supergiant setup. However, he never made an appearance in an IPL match.

Aparajith went on to build an extensive domestic career, representing Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while also turning out for India A.

Across 102 first-class matches, he scored 5,199 runs, including 12 centuries and 27 half-centuries, and claimed 75 wickets. In List A cricket, he accumulated 4,278 runs and 83 wickets in 114 matches.

His T20 record stands at 1,147 runs and 17 wickets from 63 appearances. Across the three formats, he finished with 10,624 runs and 175 wickets.

While his first-class career has now reached its conclusion, the possibility of seeing Aparajith in the T20 circuit remains. His next chapter in cricket could yet take him back into the spotlight.