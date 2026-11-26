Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Police issued traffic advisory for Sunday's concert.

Traffic around Mahalaxmi Racecourse affected; use public transport.

Security heightened due to threats against Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh will perform live at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse tomorrow, November 27. In view of the event, the Mumbai Traffic Police has put together a special plan to ensure smooth traffic movement across the city. A traffic advisory has also been issued in this regard.

Mumbai Police Issue Traffic Advisory

According to the advisory, the concert will take place from 3 pm to 10 pm. Traffic is likely to be affected around Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Haji Ali and Keshavrao Khadye Marg during this period. The police have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel in these areas and plan their journeys in advance.

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Concertgoers have been advised to use BEST buses, local trains and the Metro to reach the venue. People travelling to and from South Mumbai and North Mumbai have also been urged to take the Coastal Road. The Traffic Police have appealed to the public to follow the instructions of personnel deployed on duty and cooperate in maintaining smooth traffic movement.

Mumbai Police On High Alert

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is also on high alert regarding security arrangements for the concert. This comes after Diljit Dosanjh received threats over the past few days. The person who issued the threats allegedly warned of an attack during this very concert. In view of this, Mumbai Police is taking precautionary measures and will maintain special surveillance during the event.

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The email was sent in the name of the Khalistan National Army and mentioned Diljit's upcoming concert at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse, scheduled for November 27. The email, which named the singer and warned the event would be attacked, first came to light when Pune's District and Sessions Court received it on November 23.

Security agencies have been alerted and are examining the threat and taking precautions, especially since Diljit's concerts typically draw large crowds from across the country.