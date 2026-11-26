Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared Jammu and Kashmir has no identified active local terrorists in the Kashmir Valley following the killing of the last known local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Mohammad Lateef Bhat. However, security agencies continue to track foreign militants operating across the Union Territory, with estimates of their numbers varying significantly between intelligence assessments.

According to intelligence inputs, around 65 foreign terrorists are active in Jammu and Kashmir, including approximately 55 affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Other assessments, cited by security sources, put the overall number of terrorists and their local support networks at 180-190.

No Local Terrorists Left In Kashmir Valley After Lateef Bhat's Killing

The development follows the killing of Mohammad Lateef Bhat, identified as the last known active local LeT commander in South Kashmir. Security forces have since shifted their focus towards foreign militants, particularly those suspected of infiltrating from Pakistan to carry out attacks and rebuild terror networks.

However, estimates of their presence differ. While intelligence sources have identified 65 foreign terrorists across Jammu and Kashmir, other assessments suggest that the number could be considerably higher when suspected local facilitators and support networks are included.

A senior police officer involved in counter-terrorism operations in the Valley told India Today, "There are approximately 100-120 terrorists and their supporters active in the Kashmir Valley alone. Each foreign terrorist is accompanied by a group of at least four people who assist in their activities and handle logistics."

ALSO READ: Nepal To Formally Declare 213 Indians Missing Since August Floods Presumed Dead

OGWs And Local Support Networks Under Scanner

Security agencies are also monitoring over-ground workers (OGWs) and hybrid terrorists suspected of providing logistical assistance to foreign militants. Police sources estimate that each foreign terrorist receives support from at least two OGWs and one or two hybrid terrorists, most of whom are locals.

Investigators are examining suspected networks that could provide shelter, supplies and other assistance to militants operating in remote areas.

Over 80 Temporary Bases Established In Mountainous Areas

To strengthen surveillance and prevent militants from using forests and high-altitude locations as hideouts, security forces have established more than 80 Temporary Operating Bases (TOBs) across Jammu and Kashmir.

The strategy was introduced following the Pahalgam terror attack, with the first such base established at Fakir Gujri in Srinagar in July 2025. Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have since been deployed at several remote locations.

The bases also played a role in operations in Budgam, where LeT commander Yasir and an associate were killed.

Winter Shifts Counter-Terrorism Focus To Jammu Districts

With snowfall covering several high-altitude areas, security forces have relocated some temporary bases as foreign militants are believed to be moving towards areas south of the Pir Panjal range.

Consequently, operations are increasingly focused on Doda-Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri districts, where dense forests and difficult terrain pose challenges for security personnel.

Meanwhile, Intelligence agencies have also flagged suspected launch pads across the border, where hundreds of militants are reportedly awaiting an opportunity to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir.