Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has announced 15 days of paternity leave for married male government employees, extending a childcare-related benefit to fathers in the state government workforce. The order allows eligible employees to take leave around the time of childbirth, enabling them to support their wives and participate in caring for the newborn.

The announcement comes after the state government introduced a provision for 365 days of maternity leave for women employees. The latest decision recognises the role fathers can play in supporting mothers and sharing childcare responsibilities.

When Can Male Employees Take Paternity Leave?

According to an official government release issued on Thursday, the 15-day leave can be availed either up to 15 days before the expected date of childbirth or within six months after the child is born.

The provision applies to married male government employees, allowing them to stay with their wives during the period surrounding childbirth.

The government said it had considered the request for paternity leave sympathetically, noting the importance of the childbirth period for both mother and child. "This leave may be availed starting up to 15 days prior to the birth of the child or within six months from the date of child birth", the government said an official release on Thursday, as per reports.

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Govt Highlights Fathers' Role In Childcare

In its statement, the state government emphasised that childbirth is a significant period for the physical and mental well-being of the mother and the child.

It also pointed out that fathers' involvement during this time is necessary, particularly in providing support to the mother and taking part in caring for the newborn.

The government said the provision of paternity leave would encourage fathers to share family responsibilities and play a more active role in bringing up their children.

Tamil Nadu's 365-Day Maternity Leave Provision

The latest announcement builds on the state's existing maternity leave benefit. Women employees of the Tamil Nadu government are entitled to 365 days of maternity leave.

The government said this provision reflects the importance it places on motherhood and child welfare. The introduction of paternity leave, it added, would complement the benefit by encouraging shared responsibility within families.