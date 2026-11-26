Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress chief Kharge urged MP Masood to prioritise party work.

Masood questioned SP's alliance approach, rejecting their 26-seat offer.

SP criticized Masood's public statements, prioritising defeating BJP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has advised party MP Imran Masood to focus more on organisational work than television appearances, amid growing tensions over seat-sharing arrangements with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a Constitution Day event at the Congress office in Lucknow on Thursday, Kharge acknowledged Masood’s commitment to the party but stressed the need for collective effort, warning that internal disagreements could undermine the opposition’s prospects.

Kharge said he often heard Masood speaking on television, but added that the party needed more action than words. He also acknowledged that the Saharanpur MP fought hard for the Congress and worked to get his demands heard.

Kharge further said the Congress would emerge victorious if its leaders worked together rather than fighting among themselves. He asserted that the party would continue to survive and grow, adding that its leadership was no longer afraid of anyone.

Masood Questions SP's Approach

Masood has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress-SP alliance, particularly over the number of seats being offered to his party and the announcement of candidates in his political stronghold.

Speaking at ABP News' Shikhar Sammelan on Wednesday, Masood questioned the manner in which the alliance was being handled. He argued that political partnerships required mutual respect and a degree of decorum, pointing out that discussions were still underway when the SP's candidate list appeared in the media.

Reacting to reports that the SP had offered Congress 26 seats, Masood said his party had already rejected the proposal. He also referred to the 2024 alliance, arguing that the Congress's performance and Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' had strengthened the party's position nationally.

Drawing a comparison with the SP-BSP alliance, he recalled that the two parties had won only five seats together. He questioned the SP's decision to announce candidates without completing discussions, adding that no date had been finalised for the next alliance meeting.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | 'Congress Will Get Seats It Can Win': Akhilesh Yadav On UP Seat-Sharing

SP Hits Back

Meanwhile, SP MP Rajeev Rai criticised Masood's repeated public statements, asking why Congress leaders were raising objections even as the SP prepared to release its manifesto.

Rai argued that seeking seats based on the party's 2017 tally ignored the electoral outcome of that alliance, which ultimately lost power. He questioned whether Congress wanted to repeat the same mistake.

Maintaining that the leadership of both parties understood the larger political objective, Rai said defeating the BJP remained the priority. He cautioned that repeated public disagreements between alliance partners would only benefit the BJP.

Also Read: Race For SP Tickets Intensifies In Varanasi, Brahmin Leaders Also Join The Fray