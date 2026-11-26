Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces New Zealand in the decisive second Test.

Match begins Friday, November 27, 3:30 AM IST.

Viewers can watch live on Sony Sports, Sony LIV.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Indian cricket fans will once again need a very early start to catch the second Test between India and New Zealand, with the Christchurch fixture scheduled to begin well before sunrise. The match will be played at Hagley Oval, where Shubman Gill's side will look to turn the drawn first Test into a series victory. The early start is due to the 10-hour-and-30-minute time difference between Christchurch and India, and will be so on all five days of play.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Date & Time

The second India vs New Zealand Test will take place from Friday, November 27. Here are some key details:

IND vs NZ Toss: 3:00 AM IST

Start Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

India had an opportunity to win the opening Test but could not force a result.

Read More: New Zealand Star Makes Bold Test Cricket Claim About 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The team management is expected to consider its bowling combination for the upcoming encounter given that it struggled to pick wickets on the last few days of play.

Gurnoor Brar is believed to be in contention, while Mohammed Siraj could, once again, make way.

The result of this Test will greatly impact India's WTC standing as well, and victory is crucial given their poor winning percentage in this cycle.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Streaming & Telecast

Viewers in India can watch IND vs NZ 2nd Test live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Those who prefer to follow the action online can access the live stream through the Sony LIV app and website.

Note that watching it online requires a paid subscription to the platform.

With the equation still open after the first match ended in a draw, the Christchurch Test offers India and New Zealand, both, the opportunity to take the lead and clinch the series.