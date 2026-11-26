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UP Election 2027: Akhilesh Says SP Implemented Every Promise At Manifesto Launch Event
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing the party's manifesto event ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserted that his party had implemented every manifesto it had released in the past. Highlighting the SP's record of fulfilling its electoral commitments, Yadav made the claim as the party unveiled its vision and promises for the upcoming Assembly polls.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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