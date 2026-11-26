Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi government established Constitution Day to spread values.

Home Minister Shah urged opposition to read the Constitution.

True respect involves upholding constitutional principles, beyond display.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Opposition while addressing a Constitution Day event in Delhi on Thursday, urging leaders who carry copies of the Constitution to read it in Parliament's library for at least 15 minutes. He also highlighted the Narendra Modi government's decision to observe Constitution Day every year on November 26, saying the initiative was aimed at taking the values and spirit of the Constitution to citizens across the country.

Shah said respecting the Constitution was an important responsibility for every Indian. However, he argued that its significance had often been limited to being seen as a document for running the government, while efforts to spread its values among young people and citizens had been overlooked.

Constitution Day Since 2015

Shah said that after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the government decided in 2015 to observe November 26 as Constitution Day, also referred to as Constitution Gaurav Diwas.

He said the objective was to ensure that the highest values of the Constitution reached schools, colleges and citizens across the country.

The Home Minister added that the Constitution gives citizens the right to decide how they want to be governed, while requiring those in power to function within its limits.

Reflecting on India's democratic traditions, Shah said that although the Constitution established the framework of democracy in 1949, the country's civilisation had preserved democratic values for thousands of years. He said these values were now reflected in the Constitution's various provisions.

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'Respect Must Go Beyond Display'

Shah also stressed that respecting the Constitution should involve more than simply displaying a copy of the document in public.

He said there were two ways of showing respect for the Constitution. The first involved holding up the book, treating it as a sacred text or carrying it in one's pocket. The second, he said, was to follow the principles and standards laid down by the Constitution.

Shah argued that individuals and political parties must demonstrate their commitment by living up to the constitutional standards rather than merely displaying the document.

He added that over the past 80 years, public trust in the Constitution, constitutional institutions, governance and democracy had grown.

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