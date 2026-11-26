Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pledges 25 lakh jobs, Rs 5,000 monthly allowance for youth.

Offers Rs 40,000 annual aid to women, elderly, poor families.

Proposes Dalit council, special education policy, girl student aid.

The Samajwadi Party has unveiled its manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with a focus on employment, education, women, Dalits, young people and economically weaker sections. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced several proposals, including 25 lakh government jobs over five years, a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for unemployed youth and annual financial assistance of Rs 40,000 for women, elderly people and needy members of BPL families.

The manifesto also promises changes in recruitment, healthcare, rural infrastructure and social welfare.

Here are 12 key announcements from the SP manifesto.

Jobs, Education And Gen Z

1. 25 Lakh Government Jobs In Five Years

The SP has promised to provide 25 lakh government jobs to young people over the next five years if voted to power. It has also set a target of creating employment opportunities for 2-3 crore people in other sectors.

2. Rs 5,000 Monthly Allowance For Unemployed Youth

Unemployed young people will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 until they secure a job, according to the manifesto.

3. Skill Development And AI Training

The party has promised to train five lakh young people every year through skill development centres. It also aims to create more than one crore employment opportunities through the MSME sector by 2032.

Young people affected by the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) will receive training in new technologies to help them find employment.

4. Recruitment Within Three To Six Months

The SP has promised to introduce an annual calendar for government recruitment examinations and fill vacant posts within a fixed timeframe.

Recruitment involving a single examination will be completed within three months.

Processes involving multiple examinations will be completed within six months.

Examination results will be declared on time and transparently.

The party has also promised to prevent paper leaks and irregularities in recruitment examinations.

5. Special State Education Policy

The manifesto promises equal educational opportunities for everyone through a special State Education Policy. Akhilesh Yadav has also pledged timely appointments to vacant government posts.

Career counselling and skill development centres will be established at tehsil level for female students.

6. Employment For Agniveer Scheme Opponents

The SP has promised employment opportunities in the state police and other government departments for young people opposed to the Agniveer scheme.

Also Read: SP Releases Manifesto For 2027 UP Polls; Akhilesh Says 'Achhe Din Never Came'

Women, Dalits And Social Welfare

7. Rs 40,000 Annual Assistance For Women And Elderly

The party has promised an annual cash transfer of Rs 40,000 for women, elderly people and needy members of families living below the poverty line (BPL).

8. Cycles And Solar Lamps For Girl Students

Girl students studying in Class 9 and above will receive bicycles and solar-powered lamps under the proposed scheme.

9. Dalit Development Council

A Dalit Development Council will be formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

The party has also promised a special recruitment drive to fill backlog vacancies in government services and effective implementation of reservation in accordance with the Constitution.

10. 50% Reservation In Government Contracts

To encourage Dalit entrepreneurship, the SP has proposed a dedicated Dalit Startup Fund.

It has also promised 50% reservation for Dalit and PDA communities in government contracts worth up to Rs 50 crore.

11. Free Healthcare And Women's Safety

The manifesto promises free healthcare and ambulance services. It also proposes the use of artificial intelligence in policing, stronger safety measures for women and faster justice through fast-track courts.

12. Old Pension Scheme And Better Villages

The SP has promised to bring back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees.

It has also proposed developing new villages with essential facilities, including Wi-Fi connectivity, streetlights, electricity and paved roads.

Focus On Employment And Social Justice

Through these announcements, the Samajwadi Party has outlined its proposed agenda for young people, women, Dalits and economically weaker sections ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The promises cover employment generation, financial assistance, education, social justice and public welfare.

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