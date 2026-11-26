Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ish Sodhi believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can excel in Test cricket.

His boundary-hitting is ideal for challenging fourth-innings chases.

Sodhi praised his consistent striking and strong batting fundamentals.

Could Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive batting become a weapon in Test cricket too? New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi believes the 15-year-old has the technique and extraordinary hitting range to make an impact in the longest format, particularly when teams face challenging fourth-innings chases. Sodhi sees the teenager's ability to find boundaries across the ground as a major strength. He also pointed to the firepower Sooryavanshi could bring alongside Abhishek Sharma as India look towards the future.

Sodhi Sees Sooryavanshi As Fourth-Innings Weapon

The New Zealand spinner said, as quoted by PTI:

"I haven't seen anyone in my career strike the ball as consistently as he does. He is a phenomenal left-hand batter. Along with Abhishek Sharma, he provides huge power for India moving forward."

Sodhi was particularly optimistic about the prospect of using Sooryavanshi when a team needs to chase a massive total on the final day.

Read More: Rishabh Pant Plays Local Cricket Under Fake Name in New Zealand, Scores Half-Century

He believes the youngster's fundamentals are strong enough to give him a chance in red-ball cricket, especially on pitches that become easier for batting as a match progresses.

"I had this conversation with someone the other day. Can he be a red-ball player? I think his fundamentals are phenomenal. The way he strikes the ball in all areas of the park, his technique is surely good enough."

"I was thinking, if you play a Test match and have 380 or 400 to chase on the last day, someone like him would be unbelievable to have in your side."

Crucial Question Over Sooryavanshi's Test Credentials

While Ish Sodhi is convinced that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can be effective in Tests, he also highlighted an important difference between aggressive stroke-making and the demands of a long innings.

The teenager's ability to defend patiently and occupy the crease for extended periods remains something Sodhi has not seen enough of.

"If we look at it in the traditional sense, can he bat for really long periods? Can he occupy time at the crease? I'm not sure. I haven't seen his defensive technique a lot, but can he be effective in Test cricket? Absolutely,"

So far, Vaibhav has only represented the senior Indian team in T20Is.

That said, he has experience with the red-ball in domestic cricket, and has even represented India's junior and developmental teams in ODIs.

How long it takes for his senior career progress to these formats remains to be seen.