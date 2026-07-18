Messi Tops FIFA World Cup Goal Charts, But The Golden Boot Isn't His Yet - Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi leads Golden Boot race: eight goals, four assists.

Mbappe has eight goals, three assists; one match remains.

Mbappe plays third-place playoff, an opportunity to overtake.

Tie-breaker rules: assists first, then fewest minutes played.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The race for the Golden Boot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set for a dramatic finish, with Lionel Messi holding a slight edge over Kylian Mbappe ahead of the final weekend of the tournament.

Both players have scored eight goals, but Messi currently tops the standings because he has provided four assists, one more than Mbappe. FIFA uses assists as the first tiebreaker when players finish level on goals.

With France still set to play England in the third-place playoff, Mbappe has one more opportunity to move ahead before Argentina face Spain in the World Cup final.

Messi Moves Ahead After Semi-Final Performance

Messi's position at the top of the Golden Boot standings changed after Argentina's semi-final victory over England.

The Argentina captain finished the match with two goal contributions, helping his side reach a second successive World Cup final. Those contributions also gave him the assist advantage over Mbappe in the race for the tournament's top scorer award.

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While both players remain tied on goals, Messi's additional assist has put him in pole position heading into the closing matches of the competition.

Mbappe Still Has One More Chance

Unlike Messi, Mbappe will feature in the third-place playoff after France's semi-final defeat.

France take on England at Hard Rock Stadium, giving the Real Madrid forward another 90 minutes, or more if required, to add to his tally.

A goal would take Mbappe to nine for the tournament and move him ahead of Messi. Even if he finishes level on goals, another assist could also prove decisive depending on Messi's performance in the final.

FIFA's Golden Boot Rules Explained

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals during the tournament.

If two or more players finish level on goals, FIFA first considers assists. If the tie still remains, the award is decided by the fewest minutes played.

At present, Messi leads the standings with eight goals and four assists, while Mbappe has eight goals and three assists.

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History Still Within Reach For Both Stars

Messi is aiming to win the Golden Boot for the first time in his World Cup career.

Mbappe, meanwhile, won the award at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after finishing as the tournament's leading scorer.

With the third-place playoff and the final still to come, the race remains open. Every goal and assist over the final two matches could decide who finishes as the top scorer of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.