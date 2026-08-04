Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India flight faced severe turbulence, injuring passengers.

Sudden altitude change injured passengers, damaged cabin bins.

Aircraft landed safely; injured received medical care, hospitalized.

Passengers aboard an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi experienced a terrifying mid-air scare on Tuesday after the aircraft encountered severe turbulence, causing a sudden change in altitude that left several people injured. The turbulence threw passengers around the cabin, with reports of head, neck and ear injuries, while a baby was also among those hurt.

The aircraft, operating as flight AI2379, landed safely in Delhi, but the incident left many onboard shaken as emergency medical assistance was arranged for those requiring treatment.

Sudden Turbulence Triggers Mid-Air Panic

According to reports, the turbulence struck unexpectedly while the flight was en route from Thailand to the Indian capital. The aircraft experienced a rapid loss of altitude, causing abrupt changes in cabin pressure and throwing several passengers from their seats.

At least 12 passengers were reported injured, with some sustaining ear injuries while others complained of neck and head trauma. Family members of those onboard said the sudden descent caused severe discomfort, with one passenger reportedly suffering ruptured eardrums due to the rapid pressure change.

Another traveller sustained a shoulder injury after being thrown during the turbulence.

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Passengers Describe Frightening Moments

Several passengers recounted the frightening experience after landing.

One traveller said they had been asleep when the aircraft suddenly began behaving abnormally.

"I had been sleeping because it was an early morning flight. Suddenly, the plane stopped moving normally, turned sharply and kept turning. A baby was also injured. I also hurt my back," the passenger recalled.

Another passenger said the aircraft abruptly dropped in altitude, causing people to hit their heads against the overhead luggage compartments as panic spread through the cabin.

Despite the chaos, passengers praised the flight crew and pilots for maintaining control of the aircraft and ensuring a safe landing in Delhi.

Reports indicate that as many as 14 people, including 10 passengers and two cabin crew members, may have been affected during the incident.

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Air India Confirms Injuries, Medical Care Provided

Air India acknowledged that several passengers and crew members sustained minor injuries during the flight.

In a statement, the airline said the injured were taken to the airport's medical facility immediately after landing as a precaution, where they received initial medical examination and treatment from the airline's ground staff and healthcare personnel.

According to an official quoted by Hindustan Times, some of the injured were later shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and the India Spinal Injury Centre in Vasant Kunj for specialised treatment.

Images and videos shared from inside the aircraft showed visible cracks in several overhead baggage bins, highlighting the force of the turbulence. Many passengers expressed concern after noticing the damage inside the cabin, with visuals capturing the aftermath of the frightening episode.