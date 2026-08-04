IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketBen Stokes Responds To England's Drinking Culture Claims With Strong Statement

Ben Stokes Responds To England's Drinking Culture Claims With Strong Statement

Ben Stokes says England do not have a drinking culture, insisting alcohol has long been part of cricket as a sport while reflecting on his international career.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ben Stokes stated cricket has a sport-wide alcohol culture.
  • He argued this culture affects the sport's history for generations.
  • His retirement followed a nightclub incident with Gus Atkinson.

Ben Stokes On Drinking Culture In Cricket: Former England captain Ben Stokes has shared his thoughts on the long-standing discussion surrounding alcohol in cricket, insisting that it is unfair to single out the England team. Speaking weeks after retiring from international cricket, the all-rounder argued that the association between cricket and alcohol extends far beyond one dressing room. Stokes brought an end to his international career in June following the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

Ben Stokes On Cricket's Relationship With Alcohol

Reflecting on the topic during the For The Love Of Cricket podcast alongside former teammates Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad, Stokes addressed whether England have a drinking problem.

He said the issue should be viewed in the wider context of the sport rather than being attached to a single team.

"No. I mean, that's such an extreme thing to put on a team. I think cricket has a drinking culture, and it really hasn't changed. We're in 2026 now, and the game has become much more professional over the years. But one thing that I think has stayed the same is cricket's relationship with alcohol."

Read More: Ben Stokes In Line For Record-Breaking BBL Payday? Sydney Sixers Emerge As Front-Runners

He added that the connection between cricket and alcohol has existed for generations, despite the sport becoming increasingly professional in other areas.

"From club cricket onwards, it has always been there, and it's become embedded within the sport. While the game has evolved with more science, better medicine, improved nutrition, and greater professionalism, the one constant has been its relationship with alcohol."

"So, for people who think the England cricket team specifically has a drinking culture, I'd say no. I would say cricket, as a sport, has a culture that is associated with alcohol."

Stokes' retirement came after he missed the second Test of the series, having breached the team's curfew following the opening match. The incident also involved England fast bowler Gus Atkinson.

Retirement Followed Nightclub Controversy

Ben Stokes' comments come after an eventful conclusion to his international career. Following England's victory over New Zealand in the opening Test, he and Gus Atkinson attended a party after breaching the team's curfew.

The two were later involved in a physical altercation with a rugby player at a nightclub, resulting in both players being suspended for the second Test.

The incident also revived memories of Stokes' widely reported 2017 altercation outside a nightclub in Bristol. He was arrested and charged with affray after the incident but was subsequently found not guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court in August 2018.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ben Stokes' main point about drinking in cricket?

Ben Stokes believes cricket, as a sport, has a deeply embedded drinking culture that extends beyond any single team. He argued it's unfair to specifically blame the England team for this culture.

When did Ben Stokes retire from international cricket?

Ben Stokes retired from international cricket in June, following the third Test match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. He made his comments weeks after this retirement.

Does Ben Stokes believe the England team has a drinking problem?

No, Stokes stated that calling it an 'extreme thing' to put on a team. He clarified that the entire sport of cricket, from club level upwards, has a culture associated with alcohol.

What incident preceded Ben Stokes' retirement?

Stokes missed the second Test against New Zealand after breaching team curfew and getting into a physical altercation at a nightclub with Gus Atkinson. This incident contributed to his international career's end.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Aug 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENG Vs NZ Test Cricket Ben Stokes Gus Atkinson
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Ben Stokes Responds To England's Drinking Culture Claims With Strong Statement
Ben Stokes Responds To England's Drinking Culture Claims With Strong Statement
Cricket
What Did Rohit Sharma Say After T Dilip's Exit? Ex-India Skipper Pays Tribute To Fielding Coach
What Did Rohit Sharma Say After T Dilip's Exit? Ex-India Skipper Pays Tribute To Fielding Coach
Cricket
Former Umpire Makes Big Remark On Virat Kohli's Aggression, Recalls Gambhir Clash
Former Umpire Makes Big Remark On Virat Kohli's Aggression, Recalls Gambhir Clash
Cricket
Pappu Yadav's Son Sarthak Ranjan Is Leading This DPL Team
Pappu Yadav's Son Sarthak Ranjan Is Leading This DPL Team
Advertisement

Videos

Aamir Khan Threat Case: Forensic Report Links Viral Audio to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative
Tamil Nadu Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained, DMK Protests Erupt Across State
Delhi News: Kejriwal Marches Towards PM Residence Over E20 Petrol Issue, Stopped
Bihar Politics: Prashant Kishor Says BJP Lost Bankipur Due to Voter Anger
Bihar Politics: Prashant Kishor Explains Bankipur Win, BJP-RJD Vote Shift Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget