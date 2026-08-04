Ben Stokes Responds To England's Drinking Culture Claims With Strong Statement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ben Stokes stated cricket has a sport-wide alcohol culture.

He argued this culture affects the sport's history for generations.

His retirement followed a nightclub incident with Gus Atkinson.

Ben Stokes On Drinking Culture In Cricket: Former England captain Ben Stokes has shared his thoughts on the long-standing discussion surrounding alcohol in cricket, insisting that it is unfair to single out the England team. Speaking weeks after retiring from international cricket, the all-rounder argued that the association between cricket and alcohol extends far beyond one dressing room. Stokes brought an end to his international career in June following the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

Ben Stokes On Cricket's Relationship With Alcohol

Reflecting on the topic during the For The Love Of Cricket podcast alongside former teammates Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad, Stokes addressed whether England have a drinking problem.

He said the issue should be viewed in the wider context of the sport rather than being attached to a single team.

"No. I mean, that's such an extreme thing to put on a team. I think cricket has a drinking culture, and it really hasn't changed. We're in 2026 now, and the game has become much more professional over the years. But one thing that I think has stayed the same is cricket's relationship with alcohol."

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He added that the connection between cricket and alcohol has existed for generations, despite the sport becoming increasingly professional in other areas.

"From club cricket onwards, it has always been there, and it's become embedded within the sport. While the game has evolved with more science, better medicine, improved nutrition, and greater professionalism, the one constant has been its relationship with alcohol."

"So, for people who think the England cricket team specifically has a drinking culture, I'd say no. I would say cricket, as a sport, has a culture that is associated with alcohol."

Stokes' retirement came after he missed the second Test of the series, having breached the team's curfew following the opening match. The incident also involved England fast bowler Gus Atkinson.

Retirement Followed Nightclub Controversy

Ben Stokes' comments come after an eventful conclusion to his international career. Following England's victory over New Zealand in the opening Test, he and Gus Atkinson attended a party after breaching the team's curfew.

The two were later involved in a physical altercation with a rugby player at a nightclub, resulting in both players being suspended for the second Test.

The incident also revived memories of Stokes' widely reported 2017 altercation outside a nightclub in Bristol. He was arrested and charged with affray after the incident but was subsequently found not guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court in August 2018.