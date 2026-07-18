Their relationship has reportedly deteriorated due to disagreements during India's tour of Australia. Differences emerged over team selection and future direction.
Rohit Sharma Asked Gambhir To Coach India, Australia Tour Ruined Relationship - Full Details
Report reveals how the relationship between Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir deteriorated completely after a Wankhede Stadium pact failed.
- Rohit's relationship with coach Gambhir deteriorated post-Australia tour.
- Disagreements emerged regarding team selection and transition strategy.
- Rohit eyes 2027 World Cup amidst ongoing future speculation.
- BCCI publicly supports Rohit despite continued media speculation.
The relationship between Rohit Sharma and India head coach Gautam Gambhir has reportedly deteriorated following a series of disagreements during India's tour of Australia. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the equation between the two senior figures has changed significantly over the past few months, with differences emerging over selection and the team's future direction.
The report comes at a time when speculation over Rohit's ODI future continues despite the BCCI publicly backing the India captain.
Rohit Reportedly Played Key Role In Gambhir's Appointment
According to the Hindustan Times report, Rohit was among those who wanted Gambhir to take charge of the Indian team. The report states that the India captain approached the former opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium before his appointment to discuss the role.
It further claims Gambhir agreed to take up the position after telling Rohit:
"If you remain captain, I will definitely join."
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At the time, the two were believed to share a positive working relationship and were aligned on the team's plans.
Australia Tour Reportedly Changed The Dynamic
The report claims the relationship became strained during India's tour of Australia, where differences emerged over selection decisions and leadership plans.
It further states that Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were keen to accelerate India's transition by giving younger players bigger roles. During the same period, Shubman Gill was appointed India's ODI captain, replacing Rohit.
According to the report, those developments affected the relationship between Rohit and the team management.
Rohit Focused On Extending ODI Career
The Hindustan Times report adds that Rohit remains determined to continue playing ODI cricket and wants to feature in the 2027 World Cup.
However, uncertainty over his long-term future has continued amid repeated media reports suggesting India could be planning for the next generation.
The discussion has intensified after Rohit's modest returns in the ongoing ODI series against England, where he scored 11 in the first match and 26 in the second.
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BCCI Continues To Back Rohit Publicly
Despite the speculation, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has denied reports suggesting Rohit is nearing the end of his ODI career.
With the series decider against England at Lord's approaching, attention will remain on both Rohit's performance and India's selection plans. While the BCCI has publicly backed the veteran opener, reports about his future continue to dominate the conversation.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current status of the relationship between Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir?
What role did Rohit Sharma play in Gautam Gambhir's appointment as head coach?
Rohit was instrumental in Gambhir's appointment, approaching him to discuss the role. Gambhir agreed to join if Rohit remained captain.
What led to the strain in the relationship between Sharma and Gambhir?
The strain reportedly began during India's Australia tour over selection decisions and leadership plans. Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar wanted to accelerate team transition.
What is Rohit Sharma's outlook on his ODI career?
Rohit is determined to continue playing ODI cricket and aims to feature in the 2027 World Cup. The BCCI publicly supports his continued involvement despite ongoing speculation.