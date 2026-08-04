India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessFrom MSMEs To Manufacturing: How India Plans To Become A $5 Trillion Economy

From MSMEs To Manufacturing: How India Plans To Become A $5 Trillion Economy

Citing the IMF's latest projections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India is on course to become a $5 trillion economy by FY29.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IMF projects Indian economy reaching USD 5-trillion by FY29.
  • Government adopted broad growth strategy across key economic sectors.
  • Initiatives boost manufacturing, services, agriculture, and infrastructure growth.

Indian economy is set to cross USD 5-trillion mark in FY29 as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government has adopted a broad-based growth strategy to achieve the milestone, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

As per the World Economic Outlook database (April 2026) published by the IMF, India's GDP at current prices is projected to be around USD 5.1 trillion by 2028-29, she said in a written reply.

"The government has adopted a broad-based growth strategy focusing on enhancing agricultural productivity, promoting manufacturing, supporting MSMEs, expanding infrastructure, improving logistics and ease of doing business, creating an efficient and streamlined tax system through income tax and GST reforms, fostering innovation and digitalisation, strengthening human capital, and ensuring energy security," she said.

The strategy is complemented by sustained emphasis on public capital expenditure, liberalising the FDI regime, boosting exports, and strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals through prudent fiscal management and price stability.

Also Read : Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 4): Metals Soar, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

In addition, she said, the government is strengthening trade resilience by expanding its network of Free Trade Agreements and Comprehensive Economic Partnership/Cooperation Agreements.

To develop the manufacturing sector, she said, initiatives such as Production Linked Incentives scheme, Make in India, National Logistics Policy, National Single Window System and PM GatiShakti, scheme are aimed at enhancing domestic production, attracting investment, generating employment and improving competitiveness.

These efforts are complemented by targeted measures to strengthen the MSME sector, including enhancement of guarantees and the Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme, revision of MSME classification norms, strengthening the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) ecosystem, simplified Udyam Registration, wider access to Government e-Marketplace (GeM), and support under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, she said.

The services sector is being strengthened through the development and deployment of Digital Public Infrastructure, promotion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Medical Value Travel and the Orange Economy, strengthening the artificial intelligence and digital ecosystem, and targeted initiatives for skill development and enhancing workforce employability, she said.

The Union Budget 2026-27 has announced a number of initiatives to unlock the growth potential of the services sector, including the establishment of the National Institute of Hospitality, creation of Regional Medical Hubs, expansion of Allied Health Professional institutions, development of AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) Content Creator Labs, and support for university townships, she said.

In agriculture, she said, the focus is on improving productivity through facilitating investments in irrigation, technology adoption, digital agriculture, crop diversification, post-harvest infrastructure and better market access.

The Union Budgets in recent years have also identified and emphasised on strategic sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, biopharmaceuticals, rare earths, chemicals, capital goods, clean energy and advanced manufacturing as important drivers for growth, she said.

Also Read : Bank Holiday Today (August 4): Are Banks Open Or Closed? Check RBI Holiday List

These initiatives are complemented by the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme, which aims to strengthen industry-aligned skilling and create a future-ready workforce for these emerging sectors, she said.

Collectively, she said, these measures are expected to strengthen India's medium-term growth prospects and support its long-term vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Replying to another question, Sitharaman said banks have registered 2,15,709 cases under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI) in FY25 with an amount involved Rs 1,03,180 crore.

Of this, banks were able to recover Rs 32,466 crore, she said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

When is India expected to achieve the USD 5-trillion economy mark?

India is projected to cross the USD 5-trillion mark in FY29. The IMF's World Economic Outlook (April 2026) forecasts its GDP at current prices to be around USD 5.1 trillion by 2028-29.

What is the government's strategy to achieve its economic growth targets?

The government uses a broad strategy focusing on agricultural productivity, manufacturing, and MSME support. It also expands infrastructure, improves ease of doing business, and strengthens macroeconomic fundamentals.

How is the government boosting the manufacturing and services sectors?

Manufacturing is boosted through initiatives like the Production Linked Incentives scheme and Make in India. The services sector is strengthened via Digital Public Infrastructure, Global Capability Centres, and skill development programs.

Published at : 04 Aug 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Economy Nirmala Sitharaman $5 Trillion Economy INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
From MSMEs To Manufacturing: How India Plans To Become A $5 Trillion Economy
How Close Is India To Becoming A $5 Trillion Economy? IMF Has An Answer
Business
RBI MPC Meeting Tomorrow: Repo Rate Decision Time, Live Streaming Details And What To Expect
RBI MPC Meeting Tomorrow: Repo Rate Decision Time, Live Streaming Details And What To Expect
Business
Dalal Street Ends In Red As Sensex Declines 210 Points, Nifty Tests 24,600
Dalal Street Ends In Red As Sensex Declines 210 Points, Nifty Tests 24,600
Business
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 4): Metals Soar, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 4): Metals Soar, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Advertisement

Videos

Aamir Khan Threat Case: Forensic Report Links Viral Audio to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative
Tamil Nadu Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained, DMK Protests Erupt Across State
Delhi News: Kejriwal Marches Towards PM Residence Over E20 Petrol Issue, Stopped
Bihar Politics: Prashant Kishor Says BJP Lost Bankipur Due to Voter Anger
Bihar Politics: Prashant Kishor Explains Bankipur Win, BJP-RJD Vote Shift Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget