WATCH: Kapil Dev Pays Tribute To Rohit Sharma Amid Retirement Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kapil Dev praised Rohit Sharma amidst ongoing ODI retirement speculation.

BCCI denied Rohit's retirement, but speculation persists regarding his future.

Rohit's recent low scores fuel speculation before the Lord's decider.

Rohit Sharma Retirement: Former India captain Kapil Dev has praised Rohit Sharma for his contribution to Indian cricket as speculation over the opener's ODI future continues ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Lord's.

Speaking to IANS, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain said Rohit has given Indian cricket countless memorable moments and wished him well if he decides to retire.

The comments come amid widespread reports about Rohit's future, although the BCCI has publicly denied claims that the veteran opener is set to retire after the ongoing series.

Kapil Dev Hails Rohit's Contribution To Indian Cricket

Kapil said Rohit's achievements should be celebrated regardless of the ongoing debate over his future.

He told IANS: "He has entertained the nation immensely, something very few players have achieved. He is one of those outstanding cricketers who has given us so much. If he is retiring, I wish him all the very best."

WATCH VIDEO

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: When asked about speculation that this match at Lord's could be Rohit Sharma's last ODI, Former Indian cricket team captain and President of PGTI, Kapil Dev says, "... He has entertained the nation immensely, something very few players have… pic.twitter.com/ytrOdnUipk — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2026

Kapil did not suggest that Rohit had made any decision. Instead, he reflected on the impact the India captain has had during his international career.

Retirement Speculation Continues Despite BCCI's Denial

Reports over the past few days have suggested Rohit's ODI future is under discussion as India looks ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia recently dismissed reports claiming the selectors had decided to move on from Rohit or that the Lord's ODI would be his final international appearance.

Despite the board's statement, speculation has continued in the lead-up to the series decider.

Rohit's Form Under The Spotlight

The discussion has also been driven by Rohit's recent performances.

He scored 11 in the first ODI against England before making 26 off 47 balls in the second match at Cardiff. The series is level at 1-1, making Sunday's contest at Lord's the deciding game.

A strong performance could shift the focus back to India's series campaign, while another low score is likely to keep the conversation around his future alive.

For now, there has been no official indication that Rohit plans to retire. But with speculation continuing and the series on the line, all eyes will be on the India captain when he walks out to bat at Lord's.