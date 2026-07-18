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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Kapil Dev Pays Tribute To Rohit Sharma Amid Retirement Rumours

WATCH: Kapil Dev Pays Tribute To Rohit Sharma Amid Retirement Rumours

Rohit Sharma Retirement: Kapil Dev wishes Rohit Sharma the best for his post-retirement life ahead of the India vs England 3rd ODI decider at Lord's.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kapil Dev praised Rohit Sharma amidst ongoing ODI retirement speculation.
  • BCCI denied Rohit's retirement, but speculation persists regarding his future.
  • Rohit's recent low scores fuel speculation before the Lord's decider.

Rohit Sharma Retirement: Former India captain Kapil Dev has praised Rohit Sharma for his contribution to Indian cricket as speculation over the opener's ODI future continues ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Lord's.

Speaking to IANS, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain said Rohit has given Indian cricket countless memorable moments and wished him well if he decides to retire.

The comments come amid widespread reports about Rohit's future, although the BCCI has publicly denied claims that the veteran opener is set to retire after the ongoing series.

Kapil Dev Hails Rohit's Contribution To Indian Cricket

Kapil said Rohit's achievements should be celebrated regardless of the ongoing debate over his future.

He told IANS: "He has entertained the nation immensely, something very few players have achieved. He is one of those outstanding cricketers who has given us so much. If he is retiring, I wish him all the very best."

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Kapil did not suggest that Rohit had made any decision. Instead, he reflected on the impact the India captain has had during his international career.

Retirement Speculation Continues Despite BCCI's Denial

Reports over the past few days have suggested Rohit's ODI future is under discussion as India looks ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia recently dismissed reports claiming the selectors had decided to move on from Rohit or that the Lord's ODI would be his final international appearance.

Despite the board's statement, speculation has continued in the lead-up to the series decider.

Rohit's Form Under The Spotlight

The discussion has also been driven by Rohit's recent performances.

He scored 11 in the first ODI against England before making 26 off 47 balls in the second match at Cardiff. The series is level at 1-1, making Sunday's contest at Lord's the deciding game.

A strong performance could shift the focus back to India's series campaign, while another low score is likely to keep the conversation around his future alive.

For now, there has been no official indication that Rohit plans to retire. But with speculation continuing and the series on the line, all eyes will be on the India captain when he walks out to bat at Lord's.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Kapil Dev say about Rohit Sharma's potential retirement?

Kapil Dev praised Rohit Sharma for his contribution to Indian cricket and wished him well if he decides to retire, noting he has entertained the nation immensely.

Is Rohit Sharma planning to retire from ODI cricket?

There is no official indication that Rohit Sharma plans to retire. The BCCI has publicly denied claims that he is set to retire after the ongoing series.

Why is there speculation about Rohit Sharma's ODI future?

Speculation arises from widespread reports about his future, India looking towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, and his recent form in the ongoing series.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
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Kapil Dev Rohit Sharma Retirement England Vs India 3rd ODI
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