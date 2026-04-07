David Warner Charged With Drink-Driving During PSL Break: Report

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David Warner Drunk Driving Case: Australian cricketer David Warner has landed in legal trouble after being charged with drink-driving during a brief return home from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). The incident reportedly took place in Maroubra, Sydney, and could have wider implications for both the player and his franchise commitments. According to reports from Australian media, the 39-year-old, who is currently representing the Karachi Kings, was stopped by New South Wales Police on Tuesday as part of a routine breath-testing operation.

Incident During Random Breath Test

As per Australian media reports, it is understood that Warner attempted to pull over and park shortly before arriving at the checkpoint.

This action drew the attention of officers, who then approached the vehicle while it was stationary. A roadside breath test was conducted, which indicated that the cricketer had consumed alcohol beyond the permissible limit.

Following the initial test, Warner was taken to the police station for further examination. There, he reportedly recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.104, which is more than twice the legal limit in Australia.

Subsequently, he was charged with drink-driving and taken into custody. After the formalities, he was released with instructions to appear in court next month. The development has sparked significant attention given Warner’s high-profile status in international cricket.

Impact On PSL Commitments

Warner had taken a short personal break from PSL to spend time with his family between matches. However, this incident may raise concerns for the Karachi Kings management regarding future permissions for mid-tournament travel.

Despite the off-field controversy, Warner has played a key role in his side’s strong start to the competition. Karachi Kings currently sit at the top of the PSL standings, having secured three consecutive victories.

The Australian opener has contributed 93 runs so far, underlining his importance to the team’s campaign this season. Whether this legal issue affects his availability or leadership role in the coming fixtures remains to be seen.