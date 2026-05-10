OPINION | Why Did Adm. Tripathi Visit Myanmar?

Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, the Indian chief of naval staff, paid a significant visit to Myanmar from May 2-5, coinciding with a critical period for the newly established government, which is largely composed of former Generals operating under a civilian guise. This government remains under sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union. In contrast, China and Russia have continued to strengthen their defence ties with the Myanmar junta, providing substantial military support despite Myanmar's isolation from the international community following the 2021 coup that ousted the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

While international sanctions have had little impact, India has opted for a pragmatic approach, maintaining discreet working relations with the Myanmar military regime. High-level interactions have persisted, including bi-annual defence dialogues and the exchange of senior military officials. Notably, Indian Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane visited Myanmar in May 2023, further solidifying these ties. Last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the Myanmar junta, during the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in Tianjin, China. Indian naval Chief’s visit to Myanmar took place in the backdrop of Myanmar's recent elections, which have been criticized as lacking genuine democratic processes. India's engagement with Myanmar reflects a strategic balancing act, navigating regional dynamics while addressing its own security interests.

In light of the newly established civilian government in Myanmar, India has seized the opportunity to strengthen diplomatic ties by facilitating a visit from Indian Naval Chief Admiral Tripathi, marking the first such visit in a decade. The last Indian Navy Chief to visit Myanmar was Admiral Sunil Lanba in 2016, followed by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's visit the following year. This recent engagement underscores India's commitment to enhancing naval and defence cooperation with Myanmar, aligning with its broader Act East policy aimed at fostering regional stability and collaboration.

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During his visit to Naypyitaw, Admiral Tripathi engaged in discussions with key military figures, including Myanmar's Defence Minister, General U Htun Aung, the Commander of the Armed Forces, General Ye Win Oo and Chief of the Navy, Admiral Htein Win. The talks centered on strategies to bolster maritime security in the Bay of Bengal, emphasizing the importance of advancing naval engagements between the two nations. The dialogue also highlighted initiatives for capacity building, training exchanges, improving interoperability, and hydrographic surveys etc which are crucial for effective collaboration in maritime operations.

Both India and Myanmar have a history of conducting joint maritime exercises and coordinated patrols in the Bay of Bengal, and the deepening of naval cooperation is anticipated to enhance India's strategic presence in the Indo-Pacific region. According to a statement from the Indian defence ministry, this visit serves to reaffirm the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Myanmar, founded on mutual respect, trust, and a shared commitment to ensuring maritime security and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. Myanmar has also participated in all recent events conducted by Indian navy such as Indian Ocean Naval Symposium , MILAN, Goa Maritime Conclave etc. This partnership not only strengthens bilateral relations but also contributes to the overall security architecture of the region.

India has faced criticism for its arms sales to the Myanmar junta, although these transactions are minimal compared to the substantial military support provided by China and Russia, which amounts to over billion dollar. In 2020, during the civilian government led by Aung San Su Kyi, India gifted the Kilo-class submarine INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar, a strategic gesture aimed at bolstering maritime security in the Bay of Bengal. However, following the military coup, Myanmar's junta increasingly aligned itself with China, diminishing the strategic significance of India's submarine donation.

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A UN report from May 2023 indicated that Indian public sector companies, such as Bharat Dynamics and Bharat Electronics, have supplied arms to Myanmar valued at approximately USD 51 million. The intent behind these arms sales appears to be rooted in India's desire to maintain a foothold in Myanmar, particularly in light of the shifting geopolitical landscape. The new civilian government in Myanmar is now seeking recognition from the United States and aims to expand its diplomatic relations while balancing its ties with China and Russia.

India has three primary concerns that it hopes to address through cooperation with the Myanmar regime. Firstly, India seeks assistance in neutralizing northeast rebel groups that operate within Myanmar, as the two countries share a lengthy border of about 1,700 kms. Developments in Myanmar directly affect India's border regions, making peace and stability in the country, along with the well-being of its citizens, a top priority for India.

Key challenges include advancing the Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project and operationalizing the Kolkata-Bangkok trilateral highway. The Kaladan project, a strategic initiative developed collaboratively by India and Myanmar since the early 2000s, aims to enhance connectivity between India’s eastern ports and Myanmar’s Sitwe port. This initiative facilitates cargo movement to India’s northeastern region by integrating road, river, and sea transport, thereby reducing reliance on the narrow Siliguri corridor and promoting regional trade and economic activities. The project is expected to benefit both nations, bolstering India’s Act East Policy and strengthening bilateral trade relations.

The trilateral highway, however, faces operational challenges in Myanmar due to ongoing security instability. Once active, this highway has the potential to significantly enhance India’s connectivity with ASEAN member states, fostering deeper trade, tourism, and economic relations. India has made substantial investments in this infrastructure, including the construction of 160 kms of road within Myanmar, starting from the Moreh border in Manipur.

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The recent identification of significant rare earth deposits in northern Myanmar has attracted the interest of global powers. China has already secured access to several mines, while reports indicate that Myanmar's civilian government, seeking recognition from the United States, has communicated its intentions to Washington and engaged a lobbying firm to advocate for its interests.

Given China's attempts to strengthen ties with the Myanmar Junta through arms supplies and its pursuit of extensive mining rights for petroleum and mineral resources, it is crucial for India to assert its presence in the region. Maintaining a constructive relationship with the current government is essential for safeguarding India's strategic interests. Myanmar can play a vital role in India's "neighbourhood first" policy, and a stable, cooperative regime could not only enhance the development of India's northeastern region but also contribute significantly to the effectiveness of India's Act East and Indo-pacific Policy, as Myanmar can prove to be a vital bridge between India and South East Asian countries.

(The writer is a senior journalist and strategic affairs analyst)