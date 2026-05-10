Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Chaotic Scenes At Ekana Stadium, Massive Crowd Gathers Around Water Canisters During IPL Match

WATCH: Chaotic Scenes At Ekana Stadium, Massive Crowd Gathers Around Water Canisters During IPL Match

A viral video from Ekana Stadium during IPL 2026 has sparked criticism over crowd management and drinking water facilities for fans attending matches.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 May 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video shows chaos for water at Ekana Stadium during IPL match.
  • Fans criticize stadium facilities and crowd management.
  • Concerns raised over basic amenities during matches.

Ekana Stadium Water Chaos: The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to draw massive crowds across venues in the country, one of which is the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, home of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise. However, concerns over fan facilities and crowd management have now come under scrutiny following a viral video from an IPL 2026 fixture at the venue. The clip, widely circulated on social media, showed chaotic scenes near water canisters inside the stadium premises, with large groups of spectators attempting to access drinking water amid heavy crowd congestion. Check it out:

The footage seems to be from earlier in IPL 2026, as LSG last played a day match at home in April against Gujarat Titans.

IPL Stadium Facilities Criticized 

The visuals triggered criticism online, with several fans criticizing the arrangements made for spectators during high-attendance IPL matches and even the overall fan experience at these venues.

With the IPL growing in stature every season, fan experience and basic facilities remain just as important as the on-field spectacle. The viral scenes and claims have sparked debate around crowd management standards, especially during matches played in hot weather conditions.

While the league continues to set new benchmarks in popularity, many fans believe equal attention must also be given to accessibility and overall comfort inside stadiums.

Also Read: Rain To Play Spoilsport In RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Clash? Check Latest Weather Forecast

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the chaotic scenes at Ekana Stadium?

A viral video showed large groups of spectators struggling to access drinking water from canisters amidst heavy crowd congestion.

When did the footage of the water chaos appear to be from?

The footage seems to be from earlier in IPL 2026, as LSG's last day match was in April.

What criticisms did the Ekana Stadium incident spark?

Fans questioned the arrangements for spectators, the overall fan experience, and the quality of basic facilities like drinking water and restrooms.

What is the broader concern raised by the Ekana Stadium incident?

The incident highlights the need for improved crowd management, safety, accessibility, and fan comfort in stadiums, especially during high-attendance matches in extreme weather.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 10 May 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Ekana Stadium IPL LSG
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
WATCH: Chaotic Scenes At Ekana Stadium, Massive Crowd Gathers Around Water Canisters During IPL Match
WATCH: Chaotic Scenes At Ekana Stadium, Massive Crowd Gathers Around Water Canisters During IPL Match
IPL
Chennai Weather Report For CSK vs LSG Match: Will Rain Interrupt IPL 2026 Clash?
Chennai Weather Report For CSK vs LSG Match: Will Rain Interrupt IPL 2026 Clash?
IPL
Lalit Modi Speaks Out On IPL Ratings Drop, Says Audience 'Changed Screens'
Lalit Modi Speaks Out On IPL Ratings Drop, Says Audience 'Changed Screens'
IPL
What If Rain Stops RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Clash? Here's Who Benefits From A Washout
What If Rain Stops RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Clash? Here's Who Benefits From A Washout
Advertisement

Videos

LUCKNOW UPDATE: Swearing-in Ceremony of New UP Ministers Scheduled at 3:30 PM
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Posters Accuse SP Leaders of Promoting Power Theft in Uttar Pradesh
BIG POLITICAL ATTACK: Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP Over UP Cabinet Expansion Ahead of 2027 Elections
BIG BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Expansion Today, 8 Ministers to Take Oath at 3:30 PM in Lucknow
BREAKING PROTEST: AAP Workers Hit Streets in Chandigarh Over Sanjeev Arora’s ED Arrest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget