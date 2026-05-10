IPL 2026 CSK vs LSG Toss Result & Playing XIs: Is Dhoni Playing?

CSK vs LSG IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings return to action as they host Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in another double-header Sunday clash in IPL 2026. Ruturaj Gaikwad and his side will be desperate for a win to stay firmly in the tightly-contested Playoff race, while Rishabh Pant's LSG aim to build on recent positive momentum despite being on the brink of elimination. Fans will also be eagerly watching for a potential return of veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, who is yet to feature this season.

CSK vs LSG: Who Won The Toss?

The coin toss for the CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 clash has been conducted. Ruturaj Gaikwad won, and elected to bowl first.

MS Dhoni is, unfortunately, still not playing. Here's a look at all the players who will be in action in this match:



Chennai Super Kings - Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

Lucknow Super Giants - Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

CSK vs LSG: IPL Head-To-Head Record Explored

Chennai Super Kings have faced Lucknow Super Giants six times in IPL so far, and while one match has ended without a result, most of the rest have gone in the latter's favour.

LSG have won thrice against CSK, while Chennai has only defeated this opposition twice thus far. In their last three matches, Lucknow continue holding the edge, having won twice.

Today's match will be their first meeting this season, as both enter the fixture with a victory from their previous outings.

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