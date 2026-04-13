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HomeSportsCricketBiggest-Ever Prize Pool Announced For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Biggest-Ever Prize Pool Announced For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The 10th edition of the tournament will be held in England from June 12 to July 5, 2026, with an expanded lineup of 12 teams.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 05:37 PM (IST)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a landmark increase in prize money for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, making it the most lucrative tournament in the history of women's cricket.

The 10th edition of the mega-event is scheduled to take place in England from June 12 to July 5, 2026, featuring an expanded field of 12 teams.

Prize Money Breakdown

The total prize pool has surged to a record US$8,764,615 (approximately ₹81.81 crore), representing a 10% hike from the 2024 edition. Here is how the rewards will be distributed:

Champions: The winning team will take home a staggering US$2.34 million.

Runners-up: The finalists will be awarded US$1.17 million.

Semi-finalists: Teams reaching the final four will receive US$675,000 each.

Participation & Group Stage: Every team is guaranteed at least US$247,500, with an additional bonus of US$31,154 for every group stage victory.

ICC’s announcement of an $8.76 million prize pool for 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup represents a revolutionary milestone in sports history: the achievement of prize money parity with the men’s game.

For decades, the financial gap between men’s and women’s cricket was a point of global debate, but the 2026 tournament in England will finally see the women’s champions earn $2.34 million - the exact figure designated for the men’s winners.

This "equal pay for equal play" initiative means that every tier of the tournament, from group-stage wins to semi-final exits, now carries identical financial rewards across both genders. While the men's tournament features more teams (20 compared to the women’s 12), the rate of reward per finishing position has been standardized.

This shift is more than just a financial update; it is a structural acknowledgment of the commercial explosion in women's cricket.

By matching the men's prize purse, the ICC is signaling to sponsors, broadcasters, and young athletes that the women’s game holds equal prestige. As the tournament prepares to kick off in June 2026, the focus shifts from financial disparity to pure athletic excellence, setting a high standard for other global sporting bodies to follow.

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About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICC T20 World Cup Women's T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Prize Money
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