BCCI Makes Two Sudden Changes In Squad For England ODIs, Zimbabwe T20Is - Check Revised Squad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two bowlers, Rana and Chakaravarthy, sustained hamstring injuries.

Prince Yadav replaces Rana in India's ODI squad.

Ravi Bishnoi replaces Chakaravarthy for Zimbabwe T20 series.

India Squad Changes: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has altered the national squads following hamstring injuries to Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy. The selection committee named Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi as replacements for the upcoming white-ball fixtures. The announcements came immediately after the conclusion of the T20 International series against England, forcing quick tactical adjustments for the touring sides.

Hamstring Injuries Sideline Key Bowlers After Trent Bridge Match

Both Rana and Chakaravarthy sustained injuries during the final T20 International fixture against England at Trent Bridge. Medical scans later confirmed structural damage, ruling both bowlers out of their respective tours.

According to an official BCCI media release: "Rana reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. Subsequent scans revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury."

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The board also confirmed that Chakaravarthy sustained a Grade 2 hamstring injury during the same match. Both players must now report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for medical rehabilitation.

Yadav Earns Call Up Following Strong Domestic Season

Prince Yadav enters the One Day International squad after producing consistent performances for Lucknow Super Giants in the domestic tournament. The seamer also showed steady control during the recent short-format fixtures.

Although the national team failed to secure a victory during the T20 matches, Yadav impressed selectors with his tactical execution. His inclusion adds needed depth to the pace attack.

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The development represents a major opportunity for the young bowler to establish himself in the longer format. He joins senior fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh in England.

Bishnoi Replaces Chakaravarthy For Zimbabwe T20 Campaign

Ravi Bishnoi returns to the short-format squad to replace Chakaravarthy for the upcoming bilateral tour of Zimbabwe. The leg-spinner offers a durable alternative given Chakaravarthy's recurring physical fitness issues.

The management remains cautious about player workloads before the next international cycle. Bishnoi provides established tracking metrics and international experience to a young spin department led by Shreyas Iyer.

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The team travels to Zimbabwe for three scheduled T20 matches starting on 23 July. The selectors want to test squad depth against developing international cricket lineups during this block.

India's Updated Squad For England ODIs

India Squad For England ODIs: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav