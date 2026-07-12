WATCH: Emotional Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hides Face, Wipes Tears After Losing Spot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dropped after three low scores.

Bench footage sparked debate on management's dropping decision.

Selectors retained him; technical staff will address batting technique.

Zimbabwe series offers immediate opportunity to rebuild confidence.

India had omitted teenage batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the playing eleven after consecutive batting failures during the ongoing T20 International series against England. The fifteen-year-old opener accumulated just 42 runs across his first three international appearances. A video showing the batsman looking distressed on the bench has since attracted significant attention and speculation across social media platforms.

Tough Debut Series For Youngster

Sooryavanshi entered the international arena with high expectations after scoring 776 runs to claim the Orange Cap during the recent domestic season. However, England quickly exposed technical gaps in his game.

The young left-hander made history by debuting at 15 years and 99 days, breaking the national record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar. Despite the milestone, his batting failed to impact the matches.

The opening batsman registered consecutive low scores of 14, 13, and 15 during his three outings. Fast bowler Jofra Archer dismissed him twice using targeted short-pitched deliveries.

Questions Raised On Management Regarding The Drop

The decision by head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer to drop the teenager generated immediate public debate. Social media users highlighted footage of the player looking dejected.

Online commentators claimed the young batsman was crying while concealing his face on the bench. The team management maintained that the tactical omission was necessary given his immediate form.

The rapid transition from domestic success to international pressure highlights the challenges faced by underage prodigies. Managing player development remains a primary concern for the national selection committee.

When Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Next?

The selectors have retained the young batsman in the wider squad despite the recent setback in England. The technical staff will focus on adjusting his setup against short bowling.

The national team travels to Zimbabwe next for a three-match bilateral series scheduled between 23 and 26 July. This assignment offers an immediate opportunity for the opener to rebuild confidence.

Sooryavanshi must adjust his technical approach to handle international pace standards effectively. The coaching staff will monitor his progress closely during the upcoming training sessions before the next fixture.