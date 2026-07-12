During a break between netting sessions, captain Shubman Gill adjusted senior batsman Virat Kohli's hair. This spontaneous, light-hearted gesture attracted significant attention online.
WATCH: Shubman Gill Stops Practice Just To Fix Virat Kohli’s Hair In Hilarious Viral Video
A viral video shows Shubman Gill fixing Virat Kohli's hair during India's practice session ahead of the 1st ODI against England in Birmingham. Watch Video Here
- India prepares for ODI; Gill adjusts Kohli's hair.
- Camaraderie vital for team stability; Kohli returns post-injury.
- Coaching staff focused on moving ball and top order.
England vs India: India has stepped up its physical and technical preparations ahead of the opening One Day International against England in Birmingham. The squad conducted a full practice session at the ground to adapt to local overhead conditions. A viral video capturing a light-hearted interaction between captain Shubman Gill and senior batsman Virat Kohli during the training drills has attracted significant attention online.
Training Footage Captures Captain Adjusting Kohli's Hair
The recorded incident occurred during a scheduled break between netting sessions as both players discussed tactical adjustments. The exchange offered a rare view into the squad's internal dynamics before a high-stakes series.
Kohli attempted to adjust his hair manually while conversing with the young captain on the outfield. Gill noticed the displaced hair and immediately reached out to correct the alignment for the senior batsman.
WATCH: Shubman Gill Fixing Virat Kohli's Hair
Shubman Gill fixing Virat Kohli hairstyle during practice session.😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/PM717xfXK6— Aarya 🕊️ (@Vitamin_Vk18) July 12, 2026
The spontaneous gesture prompted immediate laughter from social media before they resumed their regular batting routines. The relaxed nature of the interaction suggests high morale despite the preceding short-format defeat.
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Senior Players Key To India’s Structural Balance
The comfortable camaraderie between the former captain and the current white-ball leader remains vital for team stability. Their off-field understanding influences the tactical integration of younger players within the dressing room.
Kohli returns to the 50-over format following an extended six-month absence due to a physical injury. The experienced batsman needs to anchor the middle order to ensure competitive totals.
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Gill assumes full leadership duties for the ODI leg after observing a tough T20 campaign from the sidelines. Establishing a firm working relationship with senior professionals remains essential for his captaincy.
Preparation Before Series Opener
The coaching staff focused extensively on handling the moving ball during the final training block. Both batsmen spent considerable time facing the frontline seamers in simulated match conditions.
The management expects the top order to deliver longer innings to protect a developing lower-middle order. Correcting technical flaws against the new ball remains the primary goal before Tuesday.
The upcoming fixture provides an immediate test of India's structural adjustments in the longer format. Achieving tactical cohesion early will determine the trajectory of the three-match tour.
Frequently Asked Questions
What notable incident occurred during India's practice session?
Why is the camaraderie between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli important for the team?
Their comfortable camaraderie is vital for team stability and influences the tactical integration of younger players. This off-field understanding strengthens the squad's internal dynamics.
What is Virat Kohli's role in the upcoming ODI series?
Kohli returns to the 50-over format after a six-month injury absence. He is expected to anchor the middle order to help ensure competitive totals for the team.
What was the main focus of India's final training block?
The coaching staff focused extensively on handling the moving ball. Both batsmen spent considerable time facing frontline seamers in simulated match conditions.