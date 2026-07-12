WATCH: Shubman Gill Stops Practice Just To Fix Virat Kohli’s Hair In Hilarious Viral Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India prepares for ODI; Gill adjusts Kohli's hair.

Camaraderie vital for team stability; Kohli returns post-injury.

Coaching staff focused on moving ball and top order.

England vs India: India has stepped up its physical and technical preparations ahead of the opening One Day International against England in Birmingham. The squad conducted a full practice session at the ground to adapt to local overhead conditions. A viral video capturing a light-hearted interaction between captain Shubman Gill and senior batsman Virat Kohli during the training drills has attracted significant attention online.

Training Footage Captures Captain Adjusting Kohli's Hair

The recorded incident occurred during a scheduled break between netting sessions as both players discussed tactical adjustments. The exchange offered a rare view into the squad's internal dynamics before a high-stakes series.

Kohli attempted to adjust his hair manually while conversing with the young captain on the outfield. Gill noticed the displaced hair and immediately reached out to correct the alignment for the senior batsman.

WATCH: Shubman Gill Fixing Virat Kohli's Hair

Shubman Gill fixing Virat Kohli hairstyle during practice session.😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/PM717xfXK6 — Aarya 🕊️ (@Vitamin_Vk18) July 12, 2026

The spontaneous gesture prompted immediate laughter from social media before they resumed their regular batting routines. The relaxed nature of the interaction suggests high morale despite the preceding short-format defeat.

WATCH | Rohit Sharma Cracks Up At Virat Kohli’s Antics In Practice Ahead Of England ODI

Senior Players Key To India’s Structural Balance

The comfortable camaraderie between the former captain and the current white-ball leader remains vital for team stability. Their off-field understanding influences the tactical integration of younger players within the dressing room.

Kohli returns to the 50-over format following an extended six-month absence due to a physical injury. The experienced batsman needs to anchor the middle order to ensure competitive totals.

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Gill assumes full leadership duties for the ODI leg after observing a tough T20 campaign from the sidelines. Establishing a firm working relationship with senior professionals remains essential for his captaincy.

Preparation Before Series Opener

The coaching staff focused extensively on handling the moving ball during the final training block. Both batsmen spent considerable time facing the frontline seamers in simulated match conditions.

The management expects the top order to deliver longer innings to protect a developing lower-middle order. Correcting technical flaws against the new ball remains the primary goal before Tuesday.

The upcoming fixture provides an immediate test of India's structural adjustments in the longer format. Achieving tactical cohesion early will determine the trajectory of the three-match tour.