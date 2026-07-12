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English NewsSportsCricketIndia To Field Strongest Lineup In 1st ODI Ft. Kohli, Rohit & Bumrah - Check Probable XI

India To Field Strongest Lineup In 1st ODI Ft. Kohli, Rohit & Bumrah - Check Probable XI

England vs India 1st ODI: India prepare for the 1st ODI against England in Birmingham. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah return to the probable playing XI under captain Shubman Gill.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India prepares for its 1st ODI against England after recent T20 defeat.
  • Senior players Kohli, Rahul, Bumrah rejoin the squad, strengthening lineup.
  • Gill and Sharma to open; Kohli, Iyer, Rahul anchor middle order.
  • Bumrah leads pace attack; Axar, Kuldeep manage India's spin.

England vs India 1st ODI: India has commenced preparations for the upcoming three-match One Day International series against England following their recent short-format defeat. The opening fixture takes place in Birmingham on Tuesday, marking a critical transition for the touring side. Several senior players return to the national squad to strengthen the lineup after an extended absence from international cricket.

Senior Stars Rejoin Playing XI For England vs India 1st ODI

Captain Shubman Gill will have access to a full-strength squad as he organises the tactical blueprint for the opening match. The return of established players alters the team balance significantly.

Virat Kohli returns to the middle order after missing the previous series against Afghanistan due to an injury. The batsman has recovered fully to reclaim his regular position.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Rohit Sharma Cracks Up At Virat Kohli’s Antics In Practice Ahead Of England ODI

Shreyas Iyer will fill the number four slot after leading the T20 squad. He will focus purely on his batting role to help the team rebuild its momentum.

Experienced batsman KL Rahul will take the number five position while handling wicketkeeping duties. He scored 139 runs against Afghanistan and provides stability to the lower order.

England vs India 1st ODI: Opening Pair And Bowling Changes

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma will open the batting to exploit the early powerplay overs. The pair performed well during their recent domestic assignments against the Afghan team.

Gill accumulated 238 runs during that previous series, while Sharma contributed 143 runs. The team management relies on this partnership to establish solid platforms on English pitches.

The bowling department receives a major boost with the inclusion of premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. He joins Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Gurnur Brar in the seam attack.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will manage the spin department during the middle overs. Both slow bowlers seek to improve after struggling during the preceding T20 matches.

Final Opportunity For Touring Squad

The format change allows the national team to correct the mistakes made during the earlier leg of the tour. The squad looks balanced with senior players returning.

The management expects the experienced bowling attack to exploit the local conditions effectively. Limiting the English scoring rate remains the primary target for the new ball unit.

The upcoming fixture provides an immediate opportunity to alter the narrative of the tour. Achieving technical consistency in the middle order is vital for a positive series result.

England vs India 1st ODI: India Predicted XI 

India Probable 11: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnur Brar

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the first ODI between England and India take place?

The first One Day International between England and India is scheduled for Tuesday in Birmingham. It marks the start of a three-match series.

Which senior players are returning to the Indian squad for the ODI series?

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah are rejoining the squad. Kohli returns to the middle order, Rahul will wicketkeep at number five, and Bumrah boosts the seam attack.

What are the key batting positions for India in the first ODI?

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma will open. Virat Kohli returns to the middle order, with Shreyas Iyer at number four and KL Rahul batting at number five while wicketkeeping.

Who are the main bowlers for India in the upcoming ODI?

Jasprit Bumrah leads the seam attack alongside Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Gurnur Brar. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will handle the spin bowling.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah England Vs India KL Rahul Rohot Sharma England Vs India 1st ODI ENgland Vs India PLaying 11
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