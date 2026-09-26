WATCH: Babar Azam’s Much-Hyped First-Class Return Ends In Disappointment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam returned to first-class cricket after seven years.

He scored just 12 runs, dismissed by Arshad Iqbal's short ball.

OGDCL struggled to 46/4 after Azam's early dismissal.

Babar Azam’s much-anticipated return to first-class cricket ended far sooner than Pakistan fans would have wanted, with the Test captain managing only 12 runs in his first red-ball appearance in nearly seven years. Representing Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in the President’s Trophy Grade-I, Babar finally walked out to bat on the third day after supporters had waited two days to see him return to domestic red-ball action.

His comeback, however, lasted only 20 deliveries.

Babar Falls To Short Ball On Red-Ball Return - WATCH

BABAR AZAM DISMISSED AGAIN ON A BOUNCER! ❌



Babar Azam dismissed for 12 runs on his first-class return. pic.twitter.com/4ErhBXPq7E — Mian Ahmad (@MianAhmad_56) September 26, 2026

KRL pacer Arshad Iqbal got the crucial wicket, using a short-pitched delivery to trouble the Pakistan star.

Babar attempted to take on the bouncer with a pull shot, but failed to make proper contact. The ball ballooned off the upper section of his bat and headed towards the inner circle.

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Abdul Faseeh completed a straightforward catch at short mid-on, bringing Babar’s brief stay at the crease to an end.

The Pakistan Test captain departed for 12, with his innings containing two boundaries. His strike rate stood at 60.00.

OGDCL Struggle After Babar’s Exit

Babar’s dismissal added to OGDCL’s troubles as they attempted to respond to KRL’s imposing first-innings score of 398.

The team soon found itself in serious trouble at 46 for four, with Arshad Iqbal playing a central role in the collapse. The fast bowler claimed three of OGDCL’s opening four wickets to put his side firmly on top.

For Babar, the outing was notable simply because it marked his return to first-class cricket after a lengthy absence.

His previous red-ball domestic appearance had come in December 2019, meaning the Abbottabad contest represented his first first-class match in almost seven years.

The early dismissal will come as a disappointment after the anticipation surrounding his comeback, particularly with Babar now leading Pakistan’s Test side.