Babar Azam made his return to first-class cricket in an Abbottabad contest, marking his first appearance in nearly seven years. His last domestic red-ball match was in December 2019.
WATCH: Babar Azam’s Much-Hyped First-Class Return Ends In Disappointment
Babar Azam’s first-class comeback after nearly seven years ended in disappointment as the Pakistan Test captain was dismissed for just 12 runs against KRL.
- Babar Azam returned to first-class cricket after seven years.
- He scored just 12 runs, dismissed by Arshad Iqbal's short ball.
- OGDCL struggled to 46/4 after Azam's early dismissal.
Babar Azam’s much-anticipated return to first-class cricket ended far sooner than Pakistan fans would have wanted, with the Test captain managing only 12 runs in his first red-ball appearance in nearly seven years. Representing Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in the President’s Trophy Grade-I, Babar finally walked out to bat on the third day after supporters had waited two days to see him return to domestic red-ball action.
His comeback, however, lasted only 20 deliveries.
Babar Falls To Short Ball On Red-Ball Return - WATCH
BABAR AZAM DISMISSED AGAIN ON A BOUNCER! ❌— Mian Ahmad (@MianAhmad_56) September 26, 2026
Babar Azam dismissed for 12 runs on his first-class return. pic.twitter.com/4ErhBXPq7E
KRL pacer Arshad Iqbal got the crucial wicket, using a short-pitched delivery to trouble the Pakistan star.
Babar attempted to take on the bouncer with a pull shot, but failed to make proper contact. The ball ballooned off the upper section of his bat and headed towards the inner circle.
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Abdul Faseeh completed a straightforward catch at short mid-on, bringing Babar’s brief stay at the crease to an end.
The Pakistan Test captain departed for 12, with his innings containing two boundaries. His strike rate stood at 60.00.
OGDCL Struggle After Babar’s Exit
Babar’s dismissal added to OGDCL’s troubles as they attempted to respond to KRL’s imposing first-innings score of 398.
The team soon found itself in serious trouble at 46 for four, with Arshad Iqbal playing a central role in the collapse. The fast bowler claimed three of OGDCL’s opening four wickets to put his side firmly on top.
For Babar, the outing was notable simply because it marked his return to first-class cricket after a lengthy absence.
His previous red-ball domestic appearance had come in December 2019, meaning the Abbottabad contest represented his first first-class match in almost seven years.
The early dismissal will come as a disappointment after the anticipation surrounding his comeback, particularly with Babar now leading Pakistan’s Test side.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did Babar Azam return to first-class cricket?
How many runs did Babar Azam score in his first-class return?
Babar Azam scored 12 runs off 20 deliveries in his return to first-class cricket. His innings included two boundaries.
Who dismissed Babar Azam in his return match?
KRL pacer Arshad Iqbal dismissed Babar Azam using a short-pitched delivery. He was caught by Abdul Faseeh at short mid-on.
How did Babar Azam's team perform after his dismissal?
Babar's dismissal added to OGDCL's troubles, as they found themselves in serious trouble at 46 for four. Arshad Iqbal played a central role, claiming three of their opening four wickets.