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English NewsNewsLightning Strikes IndiGo Patna-Lucknow Flight Mid-Air, Damages Nose; 104 Passengers On Board

Lightning Strikes IndiGo Patna-Lucknow Flight Mid-Air, Damages Nose; 104 Passengers On Board

IndiGo Patna-Lucknow flight was struck by lightning at 17,000 feet, but landed safely with all 104 passengers on board despite bad weather.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
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  • IndiGo arranged replacement aircraft for delayed Ahmedabad passengers.

An IndiGo flight from Patna to Lucknow was struck by lightning on Wednesday evening amid bad weather, with the aircraft hit at an altitude of around 17,000 feet while approaching Lucknow. The lightning strike caused panic among the 104 passengers on board, but the aircraft continued to operate normally and landed safely at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. However, the aircraft was later found to have developed a technical issue during inspection, affecting its scheduled onward flight to Ahmedabad.

Lightning Strike Mid-Air

IndiGo’s scheduled domestic flight 6E925 departed Patna at 3:10 pm for Lucknow and was scheduled to arrive at 4:20 pm. As the aircraft approached Lucknow amid adverse weather conditions, it was reportedly struck by lightning at around 17,000 feet.

Despite the strike, the aircraft remained operational and the pilot landed safely at Lucknow airport without reporting any difficulties. The incident caused some anxiety among passengers during the flight, but all 104 passengers were reported to be safe.

The aircraft reached Lucknow at around 4:05 pm, earlier than its scheduled arrival time despite the prevailing weather conditions. IndiGo Patna-Lucknow flight was struck by lightning at 17,000 feet but landed safely with all 104 passengers.

Ahmedabad Flight Delayed

After arriving in Lucknow, the same aircraft was scheduled to operate IndiGo flight 6E6968 to Ahmedabad at 5:05 pm. However, during an inspection, a technical issue was detected and the aircraft was kept at the airport.

IndiGo arranged another aircraft for the Ahmedabad-bound service. The passengers were subsequently flown to Ahmedabad on the replacement aircraft at around 6:22 pm.

The lightning strike did not result in any reported injuries, and all passengers on the Patna-Lucknow flight were able to disembark safely after the aircraft landed at Lucknow. The subsequent technical issue, however, led to a delay for passengers booked on the onward Ahmedabad flight. 

Also Read: Delhi Seemapuri Building Collapse: 3 Dead, 8 Injured; 11 Rescued From Debris

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow Lightning Strike IndiGo PATNA
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