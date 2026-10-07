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English NewsCitiesDelhi Multi-Storey Building Collapse: Several Feared Trapped Under Debris In Seemapuri

Delhi Multi-Storey Building Collapse: Several Feared Trapped Under Debris In Seemapuri

Several people are feared trapped under the debris following the collapse. Rescue teams have been deployed to the spot and are carrying out operations to locate and rescue those trapped.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A five-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Seemapuri area.
  • More than two dozen people are feared trapped under debris.
  • Rescue operations by fire, police, civic teams commenced.

A five-storey building collapsed near the Idgah Fish Market in Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday afternoon, triggering panic and a major rescue operation. More than two dozen people are feared trapped under the rubble, though the exact number of people trapped and the number of injured have not yet been officially confirmed.

The collapse also engulfed two or three nearby houses, according to initial reports.

Four Fire Engines Sent To Spot

The Delhi Fire Services received information about the collapse between 3:30 and 3:31 pm, following which four fire engines were dispatched to the spot.

Teams from the Delhi Police, Fire Department, Municipal Corporation and Civil Defense also reached the area.

Relief and rescue operations are underway to clear the debris and locate those feared trapped beneath it.

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Locals Suspect Earthquake-Related Damage

According to locals, cracks had appeared in the building following the recent earthquake. They suspect that the cracks weakened the structure and subsequently led to the collapse.

However, the exact cause of the building collapse has not yet been established and will be determined after an investigation.

Number Of Trapped, Injured Yet To Be Confirmed

Initial reports suggest that more than two dozen people could be trapped under the rubble. Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the number of people trapped or injured in the incident.

Rescue teams continue to work at the site as efforts remain underway to remove the debris and reach those who may be trapped.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the building collapse take place?

A five-storey building collapsed near the Idgah Fish Market in Delhi's Seemapuri area. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

How many people are feared trapped in the collapse?

More than two dozen people are feared trapped under the rubble. Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the exact number of trapped or injured individuals.

What do locals suspect caused the building to collapse?

Locals suspect that cracks, which appeared in the building following a recent earthquake, weakened the structure. The exact cause, however, has not yet been officially established.

What actions were taken by emergency services after the collapse?

The Delhi Fire Services dispatched four fire engines immediately after receiving information. Teams from Delhi Police, Fire Department, Municipal Corporation, and Civil Defense also reached the spot.

Published at : 07 Oct 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Seemapuri ABP Live
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