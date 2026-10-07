Rahul-Priyanka Detained Twice In 24 Hours, High-Voltage Drama Unfolds On Delhi Streets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition demands EC address electoral concerns, vows continued protest.

The confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission intensified in Delhi as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained while heading to Jantar Mantar for a protest against the poll panel and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The two were released around two hours later. The detentions came a day after Delhi Police had also detained them during the Opposition’s march towards the Election Commission office, as INDIA bloc leaders continued to press their demands over electoral-roll issues.

Rahul, Priyanka Detained

After a lunch hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Opposition leaders boarded buses and headed towards Jantar Mantar. However, Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel stopped them near the Shangri-La hotel on Ashoka Road, putting up barricades to block their movement.

Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders were taken away in a tempo traveller. Following Gandhi’s detention, several Congress workers climbed onto the vehicle’s roof and raised slogans. The Opposition leaders had planned to protest against the Election Commission and demand action over their concerns related to electoral rolls.

Kharge said INDIA bloc parties would continue their protest against Gyanesh Kumar until their demands were addressed. Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, alleged that around 300 Opposition MPs had sought a meeting with the Election Commissioners but were not allowed to meet them.

Also Read: Divide In INDIA Bloc? SP Says Congress Did Not Invite Its Leaders To Kharge’s Lunch

Priyanka Lies On Road

During the confrontation, Priyanka Gandhi lay on the road and refused to move until Opposition leaders were allowed to meet the Election Commission. She accused security personnel of manhandling MPs and said she had been scratched and pushed to the ground.

Congress MP Imran Masood also alleged that security personnel used force against protesters. Meanwhile, a bus carrying detained leaders was stopped after its tyre was allegedly punctured by Congress workers on Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

The Opposition’s protest followed Tuesday’s march from Parliament towards the Election Commission office. Police had stopped the march near Parliament Street, after which several leaders staged a sit-in. At least 260 people, including 10 INDIA bloc MPs, were detained and later released.

The Opposition has said its protests will continue until its concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleged “vote theft” and other electoral-process issues are addressed.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi Lies On Road With Constitution, Forcefully Removed By Female Cops En Route To Jantar Mantar