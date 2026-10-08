3 Killed In Houthi Attacks On Saudi Airport As Yemen War Intensifies, Riyadh Vows Retaliation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Houthi attacks on Saudi airports killed three, wounded dozens.

Saudi coalition retaliated, striking over 80 Houthi military sites.

Fighting intensified across Yemen, hitting Aden's international airport.

Conflict revived 12-year war, displacing over 200,000 people.

Three people have been killed and dozens wounded in attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia, the country's civil aviation authorities said Wednesday, as fighting escalated in Yemen between Iran-aligned Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed government forces.

One person was killed and eight others were wounded in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while two people were killed and 28 wounded in an attack targeting facilities at Abha airport, according to the authorities.

The attacks took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, although the civil aviation authorities did not specify which incident occurred on which day. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis vowed retaliation, saying the attacks "will not go unpunished".

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Saudi Coalition Strikes Houthi Targets

In a statement issued late Wednesday, the coalition said it had struck more than 80 Houthi military sites across the governorates of Saada, Hodeidah, Jawf and Marib.

The attacks on Saudi airports were part of a wider series of strikes targeting aviation infrastructure in the region. Earlier Wednesday, the Houthis attacked Aden's international airport with ballistic missiles and drones carrying explosives, Yemen's Transport Ministry said.

One missile landed near the runway just minutes before a flight from Cairo was due to land, according to the ministry. Aden airport serves as the main international gateway for parts of Yemen that remain outside Houthi control.

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Fighting Intensifies Around Bab el-Mandeb

The latest battles have centred in recent days on areas around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key shipping route that has gained further importance for energy exports after the conflict between the US and Iran restricted trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

This week, Yemeni government forces, backed by air support from the Saudi-led coalition, launched a counteroffensive to retake strategic territory near the strait and around the town of Mocha. The Houthis had captured the territory in September, although it remains unclear whether the government forces can maintain their advance.

The fighting, which has spilled over from the wider US-Iran conflict, has revived a complex 12-year war in Yemen. The conflict has contributed to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises and left the Arab world's poorest country fragmented.

The International Organization for Migration said Wednesday that more than 200,000 people have been displaced since the latest round of fighting began.