India’s NZ ODI Squad Announcement Delayed, Backup Team Planned For Last 2 Games; Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Selectors plan ODI squad for New Zealand tour next week.

They balance ODI needs with Test series preparations.

India A performances guide selection for limited-overs squad.

India A recently lost 50-over match to Australia A.

India's selectors are expected to finalise the ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour next week, with the five-match series scheduled to begin on November 4 in Auckland. The selection committee is also considering a separate group of players for the final two matches as it works around the Test team's schedule.

The selectors are monitoring players involved in the ongoing India A series against Australia A before making their decisions. At the same time, they are preparing for the possibility that some members of India's Test squad could leave the ODI series early to begin preparations for the three-match Test series in New Zealand.

Selectors Assess India A Players For ODI Backup Group

According to a Times of India report, the India A series against Australia A has provided the selectors with an opportunity to assess several players competing for places in the ODI squad.

Some of those players could be considered for the final two ODIs if regular Test players are released from the 50-over squad early. The selectors therefore need to balance India's ODI requirements with the Test team's preparation for the longer format.

The five-match ODI series will begin in Auckland on November 4, followed by the remaining matches as India continue their New Zealand assignment. The selectors are now considering different combinations for the two formats.

The India A performances will form part of that assessment, although the final squad will depend on the availability of the players selected for the Test series.

Mahli Beardman Troubles India A In 50-Over Opener

India A suffered a heavy defeat in their first 50-over match against Australia A, losing by 125 runs after being bowled out for 149 while chasing 275.

Australia A's attack was led by 21-year-old fast bowler Mahli Beardman, who returned to competitive cricket after spending seven months out with a lumbar bone stress fracture.

Beardman finished with four wickets for 23 runs and dismissed Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Prabhsimran Singh and Suryansh Shedge. The India A batting line-up struggled to build partnerships against the Australian attack.

Rajat Patidar was the only India A batter to make a significant contribution, scoring 53 runs before the side was dismissed for 149.

The India A squad also has three multi-day matches against New Zealand A ahead. Changes could be made to the group as players are rotated between the various India assignments.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns For New Zealand T20Is

The BCCI has already announced India's T20I squad for the New Zealand tour, with Shreyas Iyer continuing as captain. Most of the players involved in the ongoing five-match T20I series against the West Indies have been retained.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return was the major talking point from the squad announcement on October 6. The experienced seamer has been recalled to India's T20I side after last playing for the country in the format in November 2022.

The ODI squad is yet to be announced, with the selectors expected to make their decisions after assessing the available players and the requirements of the Test team.

India's three-match Test series in New Zealand will follow the limited-overs assignments. The Test results will also be significant for India's position in the World Test Championship cycle, making player workload and preparation an important consideration during the tour.