UP Rajya Sabha Polls: 2 Nominations Rejected, BJP And SP Candidates Set For Unopposed Win

The nomination papers of two independent candidates were rejected during scrutiny on Wednesday, clearing the way for eight BJP and two Samajwadi Party candidates to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Returning Officer Ajeet Verma said the papers of Kante Syana and Onkar Nath Chaurasia were rejected for failing to meet mandatory requirements. With exactly 10 valid candidates remaining for 10 seats, polling scheduled for October 16 is unlikely to be required, unless there are withdrawals before the October 9 deadline.

10 Candidates, 10 Seats

The BJP candidates are Uttar Pradesh minister Dharampal Singh, party OBC wing chief Prakash Pal, Shruti Gangwar, Vidya Sagar Sonkar, Priyanka Rawat, Radhakant Ojha, Gopi Krishna Pandey and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan.

The SP has fielded veteran leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani.

The terms of 10 Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh are ending on November 25, necessitating the biennial elections. However, with the number of valid candidates now matching the number of seats, all 10 are set to be declared elected unopposed if there are no withdrawals.

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BJP’s New Faces

The BJP has fielded an entirely new set of candidates, with none of its eight outgoing Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh being renominated. The list includes Union ministers Hardeep Puri and BL Verma, who have not been given another nomination from the state.

The BJP’s eight nominees include two women and represent different caste groups and regions, with the selections coming months ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The SP had earlier been expected by some to field a third candidate and force a contest for the 10th seat. However, party chief Akhilesh Yadav ended that speculation on Tuesday, saying, “Now, our focus is not on three, but on 403,” referring to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

If all 10 seats had gone to a contest, a candidate would have needed at least 37 first-preference votes from MLAs to secure a seat. With the current numbers, however, the October 16 polling date is expected to become unnecessary.

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