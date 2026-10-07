October 7 Anniversary: Politicians Warn Of Rising Antisemitism

High-ranking German politicians marked the anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place in Israel on October 7, 2023.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke about doing more to fight antisemitism within Germany, while also pressing for a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.

"We are witnessing rising antisemitism in Germany — antisemitism that far too often goes unchallenged," Merz said, adding that his government "will do everything" to combat it.

"Jewish people must be able to live without fear throughout Germany," Merz said in a statement, also emphasizing Germany's support for Israel. "Our Israeli friends can count on our commitment to ensuring that such a crime never happens again."

'Political action' needed

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said antisemitism in Germany "flared up in an intolerable manner since October 7."

"Germany must continue to stand up against antisemitism and for Israel’s security, for the dignity and self-determination of the Palestinians, and for the prospect of peaceful coexistence in the Middle East," he said in a statement.

Federal Parliamentary Speaker Julia Klöckner commemorated the day by emphasizing that more needs to be done to combat antisemitism through "political action."

"Antisemitism should not be allowed to have a place on our streets or our political debates," she said.

Germany stands with Israel

Some 1,200 people were killed in the attack, carried out by Palestinian militant group Hamas and its affiliates, while 251 people were kidnapped to Gaza, in the deadliest attack on Jews since the end of the Holocaust.

More than 74,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip in Israel's war following the attack, with some countries and human rights groups saying Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.

Demonstrations were held across Germany for victims of both the Hamas attacks and the Israeli war that followed.

In Berlin, a crowd of around 1,700 people, many waving Israeli flags, gathered at Bebelplatz, according to police estimates. Israeli Ambassador Ron Prosor and German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt also attended. Bebelplatz was the site of Nazi book burnings following the party's seizure of power in 1933.

Dobrindt called antisemitism a "poison" that threatened to infect parts of society, adding, "We must clearly and consistently stand against it every day."

Germany has supported Israel throughout the war, although Merz did halt of delivery of some military equipment to Israel following growing legal concerns over the war in Gaza, including arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Although Germany is a party to the treaty that created the ICC, Merz vowed not to arrest Netanyahu should he travel to Germany.

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Edited by: Sean Sinico