WATCH: Kohli Mocks Rohit’s ‘Woh’ Habit, Ro-Ko Mimic KL, Jadeja & Gill, Hilarious Ad Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma star in new playful JioStar ad.

Kohli playfully teased Rohit about his famous 'woh' habit.

Duo mimicked teammates' signature celebrations like Rahul, Jadeja.

Advertisement concludes anticipating the ICC 2027 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have once again given Indian cricket fans a glimpse of their playful bond, with the former India captains featuring together in a hilarious new JioStar advertisement. The latest Ro-Ko commercial sees Kohli poke fun at Rohit’s famous ‘woh’ habit before the duo turn their attention to some familiar celebrations from their Indian teammates.

WATCH: Virat Kohli Turns Rohit Sharma's 'Woh' Into A Joke

The advertisement begins with Rohit and Kohli meeting after some time. Rohit points out that it has been years since they last met, while Kohli quickly reminds him that the fun between them remains unchanged.

"Bro, it's been years," Rohit says, before Kohli replies, "Yeah, but it's still just as much fun..."

Kohli then mentions that "our boys are also excited", prompting Rohit to respond with his familiar "woh". The moment gives Kohli the perfect opportunity to tease his former captain, with the batter playing along with the expression that has become associated with Rohit's way of referring to someone without immediately naming them.

The light-hearted exchange sets the tone for the rest of the advertisement, which revolves around the duo's chemistry and their ability to have fun together.

Ro-Ko Mimic KL Rahul, Jadeja And Gill

The comedy continues as Kohli and Rohit begin recreating the trademark celebrations of some of their India teammates.

Rohit performs KL Rahul's popular Kantara-inspired celebration, while Kohli reacts with a cheeky expression after recognising the reference. When Ravindra Jadeja enters the conversation, Kohli uses a sword-like gesture to help Rohit identify the all-rounder.

The pair then mimic Shubman Gill's familiar hat-doffing celebration, adding another layer to the playful commercial.

The advertisement ends with the duo looking ahead to the ICC ODI World Cup 2027, with the message: "It's a big year; the country is counting on us. This is going to be fun."

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Set For New Zealand ODI Series

The advertisement comes after Kohli and Rohit returned to action in India's three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Kohli made a spectacular start in Thiruvananthapuram, smashing an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls. The century was his 55th in ODIs and took him beyond 15,000 runs in the format, making him only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach the landmark.

Rohit also produced a century during the series, scoring 101 off 75 balls in Guwahati before following it up with a 92 off 85 balls in the third ODI.

India eventually won the three-match series 2-1 and will next face New Zealand in a five-match ODI series. The two veterans are also scheduled to feature in India's ODI assignment against Sri Lanka in December.