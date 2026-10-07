Bomb Threat At Narendra Modi Stadium Creates Security Scare During India vs Australia U19 Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Narendra Modi Stadium received bomb threat during U19 match.

Email targeted multiple locations, mentioned Diljit concert dates.

Police confirmed threats were hoaxes after thorough security checks.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad received a bomb threat email on Wednesday while India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 were playing their second Youth Test at the venue. The threat prompted a security response, with a Cyber Cell team visiting the stadium to investigate the email. Police later confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

Narendra Modi Stadium Receives Bomb Threat During U19 Test

The stadium was among several locations in Ahmedabad to receive threatening emails on Wednesday. The Gujarat High Court and multiple schools and colleges were also reportedly targeted.

According to Sportstar, the email received by the Gujarat Cricket Association also referred to the Diljit Dosanjh concert scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21. The message reportedly threatened an incident at the venue on that date.

GCA secretary Anil Patel said the association informed the local police as soon as the email was received. He also noted that similar threats had been reported during the 2023 World Cup and IPL.

The India-Australia U19 match was being played at Ground A of the Narendra Modi Stadium. The match ended at around 11:15 am, after which the players and support staff were informed about the security threat.

Both teams left the stadium shortly after 1 pm in accordance with the security protocol, according to the report.

The wider security checks in Ahmedabad also found no suspicious objects at the locations searched. Police subsequently described the threats as hoaxes.

Threat Also Mentioned Diljit Dosanjh Concert

The threatening email did not only refer to the Narendra Modi Stadium. It also mentioned other public locations in Ahmedabad and warned against attending Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert.

Separate reports said the email claimed that blasts would take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21 and at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 1. Both dates correspond with scheduled Diljit Dosanjh concerts at the venues.

Security teams, including bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads and anti-sabotage personnel, were deployed at locations mentioned in the threats. No suspicious material was found during the searches, officials said.

The security scare came on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked 25 years since he first took office as Gujarat's Chief Minister on October 7, 2001. Modi later became Prime Minister in 2014 and is currently serving his third term.

Meanwhile, the India-Australia U19 Youth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium continued as scheduled. India went on to win the second Youth Test by 10 wickets and completed a 2-0 series sweep, with Tanmay Baloda taking a record 14 wickets in the match.