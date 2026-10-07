BCCI Chief Selector Race: Who Will Succeed Ajit Agarkar? West Zone Pick Holds The Key

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI seeks new chief selector after Ajit Agarkar's departure.

West Zone appointment crucial for determining permanent chairman.

Seniority by Test caps determines the committee's permanent head.

Parthiv Patel, with 25 Tests, is a strong contender.

BCCI Chief Selector Race: The BCCI has opened the process to appoint its next men's senior chief selector following Ajit Agarkar's departure, with candidates from the West Zone set to play a key role in determining who takes charge.

Why The West Zone Appointment Is Crucial

Agarkar's tenure as chairman of the senior men's selection committee ended on October 4, 2026, after he decided against seeking a contract extension. The BCCI has now invited applications for his replacement, with the deadline set for 5:00 PM IST on October 14.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is currently serving as the interim chairman of the selection committee. He is joined on the panel by Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh and Ajay Ratra.

The BCCI's zonal system means the fifth member of the selection panel will come from the West Zone, the region previously represented by Agarkar. That appointment could have a direct bearing on who eventually becomes the committee's permanent chairman.

Under the BCCI's seniority system, the selector with the most Test appearances for India assumes the chairmanship. Ojha has played 24 Tests for India, making him the most experienced Test player among the current members of the panel.

If the incoming West Zone selector has fewer than 24 Test appearances, Ojha would have the required seniority to take over as the permanent chairman.

Parthiv Patel Among Names In The Frame

One of the prominent names linked with the West Zone position is former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel. Patel played 25 Tests for India, one more than Ojha, meaning his appointment would give him seniority over the former spinner under the BCCI's existing system.

Other notable former India players from the West Zone who could meet the eligibility requirements include Zaheer Khan and Irfan Pathan. Pathan represented India in 29 Tests during his international career.

The BCCI's eligibility criteria require applicants to have played at least seven Tests, 30 first-class matches, or 10 ODIs alongside 20 first-class matches. Candidates must also have retired from international cricket at least five years before applying.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interviews before the BCCI makes its final appointment.

With the West Zone position still to be filled, the Test records of the shortlisted candidates could therefore have a significant bearing on who succeeds Agarkar as the next permanent chief selector.