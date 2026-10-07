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English NewsNewsJantar Mantar Stir Live: Rahul Detained, Priyanka Gandhi Lies On Road In Protest

Jantar Mantar Stir Live: Rahul Detained, Priyanka Gandhi Lies On Road In Protest

Rahul Gandhi was detained by Delhi Police as opposition leaders marched towards Jantar Mantar, while Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders staged a sit-in on the road.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 06:03 PM (IST)

Rahul Gandhi and several Congress workers were detained by police while opposition leaders were marching towards Jantar Mantar to stage a protest. INDIA bloc MPs said police had stopped their bus and were preventing them from reaching the designated protest site.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the police action, asking, “Is this the way?” She, along with several other Congress leaders, sat down on the road in protest.

Priyanka Gandhi later alleged that opposition leaders were being manhandled and mistreated, and demanded that the government withdraw the police from the area.

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Jantar Mantar Protest
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