Jantar Mantar Stir Live: Rahul Detained, Priyanka Gandhi Lies On Road In Protest

Rahul Gandhi and several Congress workers were detained by police while opposition leaders were marching towards Jantar Mantar to stage a protest. INDIA bloc MPs said police had stopped their bus and were preventing them from reaching the designated protest site.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the police action, asking, “Is this the way?” She, along with several other Congress leaders, sat down on the road in protest.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lies down as she seems to feel unwell. INDIA bloc MPs are being detained by the Police on their way to Jantar Mantar over CEC Gyanesh Kumar matter. https://t.co/72NEOmvzr8 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026

Priyanka Gandhi later alleged that opposition leaders were being manhandled and mistreated, and demanded that the government withdraw the police from the area.