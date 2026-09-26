Who Will India Face In Asian Games Cricket Quarterfinal? Opponent Finally Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces Afghanistan in Asian Games cricket quarterfinal.

Match on September 28; winner advances to semifinals.

Other quarter-final fixtures and medal rounds are confirmed.

India Asian Games Cricket: The waiting is over for India in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket competition. With the league phase now completed, the defending champions finally know their first knockout opponent. The Men in Blue had already secured a place in the quarterfinals, along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The remaining spots were decided through the group-stage matches, completing the last-eight line-up and setting up India’s opening assignment of the tournament.

India To Face Afghanistan In Quarterfinal

India will face Afghanistan quarterfinal will be played on September 28 at 10:30 AM, with the winner moving into the last four.

Afghanistan emerged from Group A, which also featured Nepal and Japan.

Nepal joined them in advancing to the quarterfinal stage.

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Group B produced the other two qualifiers, with Malaysia and Hong Kong making it through alongside the teams that had already earned direct passage to the knockout round.

The remaining quarterfinal fixtures are now also confirmed.

Pakistan will meet Hong Kong in the first last-eight contest on September 28 at 5:30 AM, while Sri Lanka will face Nepal the following day. Bangladesh will then take on Malaysia in the fourth quarterfinal.

Road To Gold Medal Now Takes Shape

The knockout bracket gives India a clear path towards another Asian Games cricket title.

The two semifinals are scheduled for October 1, with the first beginning at 5:30 AM and the second at 10:30 AM. The bronze-medal match will then take place on October 3 at 5:30 AM.

The gold-medal showdown is also set for October 3, with play scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM.

With the preliminary round now behind them, India need three victories to successfully defend their Asian Games cricket crown.

Afghanistan are officially the first hurdle on that road, with a place in the semifinals at stake when the two sides meet on September 28.