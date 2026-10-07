‘Civil War-Like Situation’: Saurav Das Accuses Govt Of Trying To Create Unrest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saurav Das accused government of inciting civil unrest.

He urged Delhi Police to prevent right-wing extremists.

Das held police responsible, noting youth remained peaceful.

Saurav Das has alleged that the government is attempting to create unrest in the country by “pitting citizens against citizens”, and accused it of seeking to create a “civil war-like situation”.

In a post on X, Das said the “young generation” had remained peaceful and urged the Delhi Police to prevent what he described as “right-wing extremists” from entering the protest zone.

‘Government Wants To Create Major Unrest’

“I have said this before and I am saying it again: the government wants to create major unrest in the country by pitting citizens against citizens. They want to create a civil war-like situation,” Das said.

I have said this before and I am saying it again: the government wants to create major unrest in the country by pitting citizens against citizens. They want to create a civil war-like situation. But we, the young generation have always remained PEACEFUL. I urge @DelhiPolice to ensure such right-wing extremists do not enter protest zone or kill any protester. Detain them before they leave their houses. The fault will entirely be of the BJP government and Delhi Police if anything untoward happens. This terrorist is clearly inciting fringe elements to create violence against young citizens. @Cockroachisback — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) October 7, 2026

He added that the young generation had “always remained PEACEFUL”.

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Das Urges Delhi Police To Act

Addressing the Delhi Police, Das urged the force to ensure that “such right-wing extremists” do not enter the protest zone or harm any protester.

“I urge @DelhiPolice to ensure such right-wing extremists do not enter protest zone or kill any protester. Detain them before they leave their houses,” he said.

Das further said the BJP government and Delhi Police would be entirely responsible if “anything untoward happens”.

‘This Terrorist Is Clearly Inciting Fringe Elements’

Das also accused an unnamed individual of inciting violence against young citizens.

“The fault will entirely be of the BJP government and Delhi Police if anything untoward happens. This terrorist is clearly inciting fringe elements to create violence against young citizens,” he said.

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