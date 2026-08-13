Women’s World Cup Champion Breaks Silence After Estranged Wife’s Cheating Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashleigh Gardner addressed separation controversy after public criticism.

Gardner acknowledged CA's action, reiterating separation remains private matter.

Cricket Australia maintains support; Gardner focuses on team responsibilities.

Gardner apologized for pain, avoided specific allegations, requested privacy.

Australia women's cricket vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has addressed the controversy surrounding her separation from estranged wife Monica Wright, saying the matter is personal while acknowledging that Cricket Australia needed to address her relationship status because of her leadership position.

Gardner issued the statement on her Instagram Story after Wright publicly criticised Cricket Australia and called for Gardner to be removed as vice-captain.

Ashleigh Gardner Addresses Separation Controversy

Gardner said she understood why Cricket Australia had to address her relationship status given her role within the Australian team. However, she stressed that her separation from Wright remains a private matter.

She also thanked the Cricket Australia board for continuing to support her leadership and said she intends to remain focused on her responsibilities with the team.

Gardner wrote:

“While my separation from my wife is a personal matter, I understand my current relationship status needed to be addressed by Cricket Australia given my position as vice-captain.”

She added that she was grateful for the board's decision to support her continued leadership and said she looked forward to helping her teammates during the upcoming season.

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Gardner Apologises For Pain Caused

Gardner also reflected on her time with Wright and expressed regret over the pain caused by their separation.

“I am grateful for the time Monica and I shared and sorry for the pain this has caused. I wish her nothing but happiness and success in the future.”

The statement did not address the specific allegations made publicly by Wright.

Gardner concluded by making it clear that she does not intend to discuss the matter further publicly for now.

“I won't be making any further public comment on this matter at this time and ask that the privacy of those involved is respected.”

Cricket Australia Backs Gardner As Vice-Captain

The statement came after Wright questioned Cricket Australia's decision to allow Gardner to continue in a leadership role.

Wright had alleged that Gardner's relationship with teammate Georgia Voll contributed to the breakdown of her marriage and had called for Gardner to be stripped of the vice-captaincy.

Speaking to Code Sports, Wright said representing Australia and being viewed as a role model carried a responsibility to maintain high standards. She also questioned why Cricket Australia had not publicly addressed the matter.

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Cricket Australia responded by describing the situation as “private and personal” and said its workplace policies applied to relationships involving members of its workforce.

The governing body said:

“Cricket Australia ensures all relationships within our workforce comply with our Respect at Work policy.”

CA added that it would put appropriate conflict-of-interest management arrangements in place to support leadership responsibilities and maintain the integrity of team processes.

Gardner Chooses Not To Address Specific Allegations

While Wright's comments included allegations involving Georgia Voll, Gardner's statement does not confirm or discuss those claims.

Instead, Gardner focused on her separation from Wright, Cricket Australia's decision to support her leadership and her desire for privacy.

For now, Gardner remains Australia's vice-captain and has indicated that she intends to continue in the leadership role while stepping away from public discussion of the controversy.