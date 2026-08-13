Sukhbir Badal Attacked With Kirpan At Nanded Gurdwara, PSO Also Injured

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was allegedly attacked with a kirpan at Gurudwara Mata Sahib Kaur in Nanded Sahib, with a Nihang accused of carrying out the assault.

The former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister reportedly sustained an injury to his arm during the incident and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

His personal security officer (PSO) was also injured during the alleged attack, according to the information available.

Argument Reportedly Preceded Kirpan Attack

The alleged assault took place amid an argument at the gurdwara. During the altercation, a Nihang was accused of attacking Badal with a kirpan.

The circumstances that led to the argument and the subsequent alleged assault remain unclear. Details about the extent of Badal’s injuries were also not immediately available.

The incident has taken place at Gurudwara Mata Sahib Kaur in Nanded, a prominent Sikh religious site.