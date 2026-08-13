Mitchell Starc Overtakes Rangana Herath To Script Historic Test Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud claimed 6/55, dismantling Australia's batting.

In a monumental moment for Australian cricket, veteran fast bowler Mitchell Starc officially cemented his legacy as one of the greatest red-ball bowlers of all time. During the opening Test match of the series against Bangladesh at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Starc broke the long-standing record held by Sri Lankan spin legend Rangana Herath to become the most successful left-arm bowler in the history of Test cricket.

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Record-Breaking Moment In Darwin

Mitchell Starc entered the two-match Test series against Bangladesh sitting on 433 Test wickets, just one shy of the record. The historic milestone was achieved at the Marrara Cricket Ground when the 36-year-old left-arm pacer dismissed Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam. The crucial breakthrough took Starc's career Test tally to 434 wickets in his 106th Test match, moving him past Herath's tally of 433 scalps and crowning him as the sole record-holder for the most Test wickets by a left-arm bowler.

Climbing Up The All-Time Test Leaderboard

Beyond topping the charts among left-arm bowlers, Starc's 434th wicket also drew him level with legendary former Indian captain Kapil Dev (434 wickets) on the overall Test wicket-takers list. Starc is now rapidly closing in on South African fast-bowling icon Dale Steyn, who sits 10th on the all-time list with 439 scalps. The Australian pacer needs just six more wickets to surpass Steyn and officially enter the top 10 overall Test wicket-takers in cricket history.

Leading Left-Arm Wicket-Takers In Test History

Starc's achievement firmly reinforces his position at the apex of left-arm bowling in Test cricket. The top left-arm wicket-takers list currently stands as:

Mitchell Starc (Australia): 434 wickets

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka): 433 wickets

Wasim Akram (Pakistan): 414 wickets

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand): 362 wickets

Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka): 355 wickets

Ravindra Jadeja (India): 348 wickets (ranked 6th)

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Starc's Reaction And Humble Mindset

Ahead of the series, Starc had played down the significance of personal records, reinforcing that team objectives were his primary focus. Reflecting on the potential achievement via quotes from the ICC, Starc remarked:

"It means I've played a bit. It is cool and very humbling to be spoken about with those guys. But that stuff doesn't mean a whole lot while you're still playing. You don't get too far ahead."

Consistency In The Ongoing World Test Championship Cycle

Starc has been one of Australia's most consistent and reliable performers throughout the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Leading up to the Bangladesh series, the left-arm fast bowler had already picked up 46 wickets across eight Test matches, which included a heavy contribution of 31 wickets during Australia's victorious Ashes series against England.

Difficult Day For Australia Despite The Historic Milestone

Despite Starc's personal success, Australia endured a challenging opening day in the Test match. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Australia suffered a batting collapse and were bowled out for a modest total of 198 runs. Bangladesh's pace bowlers exploited the conditions masterfully, led by Hasan Mahmud, who picked up career-best figures of 6/55. Steve Smith offered the only major resistance for Australia with a top score of 71, as no other batter managed to pass 30 runs. Starc later provided Australia with their early bowling breakthrough by dismissing Shadman Islam to seal his landmark achievement.