'Stop Being A Princess': Fan Mocks Steve Smith During Australia Vs Bangladesh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh bowlers took eight wickets through a disciplined performance.

During the opening day of the first Test match between Australia and Bangladesh in Darwin, experienced batter Steve Smith found himself at the receiving end of a hilarious yet direct verbal jab from a spectator in the stands. While Smith was busy rescuing his side from a sudden top-order batting collapse, a momentary halt in play caused by sight screen issues lost the patience of a fan in attendance.

The lighthearted incident quickly gained massive attention after footage was shared online, showing how cricket supporters in the stands react to match delays.

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Hilarious Fan Outburst Interrupts Sight Screen Delay

While tasked with steadying the Australian innings on the opening day, Steve Smith paused play to address visibility issues around the sight screen. The ever-particular batter refused to face the bowler until the distraction behind the bowler's arm was sorted. However, as the delay stretched on, a frustrated fan in the crowd decided to take matters into his own hands, yelling out loud to express his impatience.

In a video captured and published on Instagram by Fox Cricket, the fan was heard shouting in a furious yet funny tone:

"Just hit the damn thing, Smudge. Stop being a princess. You are not bigger than the game, Steve, deal with it."

The hilarious rant immediately tickled the crowd and social media followers, referencing Smith's popular nickname "Smudge" while urging him to get back to batting.

Bangladesh Pace Attack Causes Top-Order Collapse

Before the sight screen drama unfolded, the Bangladesh pacers had put Australia under serious pressure in the opening session. Openers Travis Head (22) and Jake Weatherald (23) provided a solid initial platform, putting together a 45-run opening partnership. However, Bangladesh seamers quickly turned the tide.

Hasan Mahmud bowled a sensational opening spell, picking up two key wickets to dislodge both openers and leave Australia struggling at 74/4 by the end of the first session.

Steve Smith Holds Firm To Equals Legendary Record

Despite the wickets tumbling at the other end during the second session, Steve Smith stood tall and anchored Australia’s innings. He registered his 45th Test half-century, remaining unbeaten at 67* alongside Nathan Lyon (0*) as Australia reached 183/8 at the Tea interval.

With this crucial knock, Smith matched legendary Australian captain Steve Waugh for the most 50-plus scores for Australia in Test history, bringing his overall tally to 82 (comprising 37 centuries and 45 half-centuries). He now trails only Ricky Ponting, who leads the list for Australia with 103 fifty-plus Test scores (41 centuries and 62 fifties).

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Impressive Bowling Performance By Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s bowling unit produced a disciplined and destructive performance throughout the day. Hasan Mahmud stood out as the chief orchestrator with figures of 4/49, while fellow fast bowler Taskin Ahmed provided excellent support, taking 2/46 to put Australia on the back foot.